Hunt calls for Dorneywood summit to boost flagging UK stock market | Economic news

Jeremy Hunt is calling a summit aimed at attracting more companies to the London stock market, amid an accelerating exodus of companies operated by foreign and financial predators.

Sky News has learned that the Treasury has invited the bosses of some of Britain's biggest private companies to attend a meeting next month at Dorneywood, the chancellor's country residence for the weekend.

Sources said the one-day event on May 16 would target entrepreneurs behind potential IPO candidates from the fintech and biotechnology sectors.

Bim Afolami, the city minister, and Lord Petitgas, the prime minister's top trade adviser, will also attend, alongside key government officials and executives from the London Stock Exchange, the sources added.

In the invitation, a copy of which was seen by Sky News, the Treasury said participants and the Chancellor would “discuss the UK's capital markets and how they can support innovative, high-growth businesses such as than yours to achieve their growth ambitions.”

“The UK's capital markets play a key role in our economy: driving growth, creating jobs and facilitating investment.

“The Government is committed to ensuring that the UK remains the best place for businesses to grow, and is already implementing an ambitious program of reforms to improve the UK's competitiveness.”

Dozens of companies, including digital banks Monzo and Starling Bank, were reportedly on the invitation list.

The Dorneywood summit has been planned for several months, according to officials, who denied that it was organized in response to a glut of companies that announced in recent weeks that they were receiving buyout offers or that they would would unilaterally remove from the list. London Market.

Picture:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Photo: PA





Moves this week by Anglo American, the £30 billion mining giant, and Darktrace, the cybersecurity company, have exacerbated the impression of a growing “de-equitisation” of the UK stock market.

Although none of these deals have yet been formally concluded, a series of others have, including International Paper's bid for DS Smith, the FTSE-100 paper and packaging group, revealed by Sky News last month.

Other companies that have struck deals with suitors include Virgin Money, which is set to be bought by Nationwide in a £3bn deal.

Still others, such as Royal Mail parent International Distributions Services and music royalty company Hipgnosis Songs Fund, are the subject of serious takeover moves.

Although frenzied periods of mergers and acquisitions are far from rare, bankers and investors point to a lack of attractive new opportunities to deploy capital due to the slow flow of IPOs.

Many of the companies London would have hoped to attract, including private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and chip designer ARM Holdings, have chosen to list in Amsterdam and New York respectively.

The perception of London's decline is reinforced by board decisions to move their existing UK listings to other international exchanges, including TUI Travel and Flutter Entertainment, the gaming group behind Paddy Power, among those relegate their presence on the London market.

The bosses of companies as large as Shell, the oil giant, have also begun to publicly acknowledge their frustration with what they perceive as a gap between their intrinsic valuation and that which public markets attach to them.



Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here

Earlier this month, the boss of E-Therapeutics, a fast-growing but loss-making biotechnology company, called the London Stock Exchange “broken and closed” as he announced plans to delist it and to pursue its IPO in New York at a later date. .

This weekend, a government official said the Dorneywood meeting would be important because it would highlight to Britain's fast-growing businesses that listing overseas “isn't all milk and honey” .

A number of UK-based companies – such as Arrival, Cazoo and Benevolent AI – which IPO'd in Europe and the US during the now-gone boom in special purpose acquisition companies – have seen their valuations collapsed, with some subsequently canceling their listing. .

“We need to explain to companies why the London capital markets are the right place for them to list,” a government source said.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Chancellor is meeting a number of businesses to hear their thoughts on UK markets and what more the Government and regulators can do to support their growth.”