Business
Hunt calls for Dorneywood summit to boost flagging UK stock market | Economic news
Jeremy Hunt is calling a summit aimed at attracting more companies to the London stock market, amid an accelerating exodus of companies operated by foreign and financial predators.
Sky News has learned that the Treasury has invited the bosses of some of Britain's biggest private companies to attend a meeting next month at Dorneywood, the chancellor's country residence for the weekend.
Sources said the one-day event on May 16 would target entrepreneurs behind potential IPO candidates from the fintech and biotechnology sectors.
Bim Afolami, the city minister, and Lord Petitgas, the prime minister's top trade adviser, will also attend, alongside key government officials and executives from the London Stock Exchange, the sources added.
In the invitation, a copy of which was seen by Sky News, the Treasury said participants and the Chancellor would “discuss the UK's capital markets and how they can support innovative, high-growth businesses such as than yours to achieve their growth ambitions.”
“The UK's capital markets play a key role in our economy: driving growth, creating jobs and facilitating investment.
“The Government is committed to ensuring that the UK remains the best place for businesses to grow, and is already implementing an ambitious program of reforms to improve the UK's competitiveness.”
Dozens of companies, including digital banks Monzo and Starling Bank, were reportedly on the invitation list.
The Dorneywood summit has been planned for several months, according to officials, who denied that it was organized in response to a glut of companies that announced in recent weeks that they were receiving buyout offers or that they would would unilaterally remove from the list. London Market.
Moves this week by Anglo American, the £30 billion mining giant, and Darktrace, the cybersecurity company, have exacerbated the impression of a growing “de-equitisation” of the UK stock market.
Although none of these deals have yet been formally concluded, a series of others have, including International Paper's bid for DS Smith, the FTSE-100 paper and packaging group, revealed by Sky News last month.
Other companies that have struck deals with suitors include Virgin Money, which is set to be bought by Nationwide in a £3bn deal.
Still others, such as Royal Mail parent International Distributions Services and music royalty company Hipgnosis Songs Fund, are the subject of serious takeover moves.
Although frenzied periods of mergers and acquisitions are far from rare, bankers and investors point to a lack of attractive new opportunities to deploy capital due to the slow flow of IPOs.
Many of the companies London would have hoped to attract, including private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and chip designer ARM Holdings, have chosen to list in Amsterdam and New York respectively.
The perception of London's decline is reinforced by board decisions to move their existing UK listings to other international exchanges, including TUI Travel and Flutter Entertainment, the gaming group behind Paddy Power, among those relegate their presence on the London market.
The bosses of companies as large as Shell, the oil giant, have also begun to publicly acknowledge their frustration with what they perceive as a gap between their intrinsic valuation and that which public markets attach to them.
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
Earlier this month, the boss of E-Therapeutics, a fast-growing but loss-making biotechnology company, called the London Stock Exchange “broken and closed” as he announced plans to delist it and to pursue its IPO in New York at a later date. .
This weekend, a government official said the Dorneywood meeting would be important because it would highlight to Britain's fast-growing businesses that listing overseas “isn't all milk and honey” .
A number of UK-based companies – such as Arrival, Cazoo and Benevolent AI – which IPO'd in Europe and the US during the now-gone boom in special purpose acquisition companies – have seen their valuations collapsed, with some subsequently canceling their listing. .
“We need to explain to companies why the London capital markets are the right place for them to list,” a government source said.
A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Chancellor is meeting a number of businesses to hear their thoughts on UK markets and what more the Government and regulators can do to support their growth.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/hunt-calls-dorneywood-summit-to-boost-flagging-uk-stock-market-13123808
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hunt calls for Dorneywood summit to boost flagging UK stock market | Economic news
- Creating events on Google Room resources via API is not allowed in other workspace accounts
- Vawda foresees ruthless and widespread accountability
- Lok Sabha Elections | PM Modi hints at bigger role for Shivraj Chouhan in Delhi
- Brexit: Brexit is only derogatory ridiculed on talk shows
- Pickleballs' Popularity Spreads Among Professionals, Colleges and Schools – Indianapolis Business Journal
- Hiroyuki Sanada on bringing 'Shogun' to life
- King Charles funeral plans reportedly updated frequently – #Shorts | Entertainment
- International artists selected for place-making installation | News, Sports, Jobs
- Does the Hot Hand exist in hockey?
- Hong Kong stock market struggles to regain investor confidence
- Metas Ray-Ban Smart Shade now equipped with AI