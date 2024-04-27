Connect with us

Stock Market Today: Markets Soar on Strong Big Tech Profits

Stocks have rebounded strongly on strong earnings from some big tech names and encouraging consumer spending figures.

Better-than-expected quarterly reports from Google parent Alphabet (Google T Microsoft (MSFT) helped revive risk appetite, while the latest economic news eased immediate fears that a possible soft landing was increasingly unlikely.