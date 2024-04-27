Stock Market Today: Markets Soar on Strong Big Tech Profits





Stocks have rebounded strongly on strong earnings from some big tech names and encouraging consumer spending figures. Better-than-expected quarterly reports from Google parent Alphabet (Google T Microsoft (MSFT) helped revive risk appetite, while the latest economic news eased immediate fears that a possible soft landing was increasingly unlikely. Market participants began the day with a sigh of relief after the latest inflation data essentially matched economists' predictions. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month, the Economic Analysis Office said Friday. To subscribe to Kiplinger's Personal Finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for free Kiplinger e-newsletters Profit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more, straight to your email. Profit and prosper with the best expert advice, straight to your email. Consumer spending was surprisingly strong, increasing 0.5% in March. Taken together, the inflation and consumption data helped ease some market jitters following Thursday's gross domestic product (GDP) release. Shares sold off sharply in the previous session on concerns that economic growth The trend calmed in the first quarter, although price pressures continued to increase. “Big tech results from Alphabet and Microsoft last night are driving risk-off sentiment today, with investors largely ignoring two straight days of higher-than-expected inflation,” wrote Jose Torres , senior economist at Interactive Brokers. A deflationary perspective of Walmart (WMT) CEO John Furner also empowered “animal spirits,” Torres said. As for Microsoft, the Dow Jones stock listed for purchase increased by 1.8% after announcing the day before a better than expected quarterly profit and turnover. The company said strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has driven demand for software and services. In other single headline news, integrated oil majors Exxon Mobile (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) moved in opposite directions. XOM missed Wall Street's earnings estimate, sending its shares down 2.9% on Friday. Chevron, the only name in the Dow Jones energy sector, beat analysts' estimates. CVX stock ended the session up 0.3%. At the closing bell, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% to 38,239, while overall S&P500 rose 1% to 5,099. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2% to 15,927. Alphabet exceeds $2 trillion in market capitalization Alphabet reported record profits and revenue late Thursday, driven by strong results in cloud services and advertising. But what really put the stock over the top was Google's parent company announcing its first dividend. The company said it plans to begin paying a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share, subject to board approval. Additionally, Alphabet authorized $70 billion in new stock repurchases, the same amount as last year. The news propelled GOOGL stock to a 10.2% gain on the day, pushing its stock past $2 trillion in market cap for the first time. Alphabet joins Magnificent's 7 stocks Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) in the club of U.S.-listed companies with a market value exceeding $2 trillion. Microsoft, the world's most valuable publicly traded company, remains the only member of the $3 trillion club. Related content

