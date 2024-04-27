Can I contribute to a Roth 401(k) if I earn a high salary?

By Dan Moisand

The rules are different for Roth IRA and Roth 401(k) accounts

Dear Dan,

I keep seeing things about Roth 401(k) accounts, but aren't you cut off from a Roth if you make more than $200,000?

– I wonder in Waco

Dear, I wonder

The ability to contribute to a Roth 401(k) is not limited by income. The income limit comes into play when contributing to a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA and a Roth 401(k) share many similarities, but they are two distinct types of accounts.

Eligibility to contribute to a Roth IRA is subject to an income “phase-out range” of $146,000 to $161,000. Single taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income above $146,000 in 2024 will not be able to make the full $7,000 contribution. The higher their MAGI, the less they can contribute. Once the single filer's MAGI reaches $161,000, no direct Roth IRA contributions can be made. The phase-out range for married households filing jointly is $230,000 to $240,000 for 2024.

MAGI is not just a salary. It includes items such as dividends, interest, capital gains, rental income, self-employment income, taxable alimony, Social Security, pensions, annuity income and a few other items . The AGI is then adjusted or “modified” further to access the MAGI. See Worksheet 2-1 in IRS Publication 590-A for the calculation process.

Today, plans are not required to offer a Roth option. Workers with a 401(k) that includes a Roth account can contribute up to $23,000 to the Roth 401(k) account through “elective deferrals” regardless of their household income. Those who will be 50 or older in 2024 can carry forward an additional “catch-up” contribution of $7,500 for a total maximum of $30,500.

There is no current-year tax benefit to making Roth contributions because they are made with after-tax dollars. The benefit comes later when the funds are distributed from the account. If all criteria are met, all such distributions will be tax free.

This “pay taxes now, pay no taxes later” dynamic is valuable for those who anticipate being subject to a higher tax rate in the future when distributions are made. Conversely, Roth contributions will be detrimental to those in a lower tax bracket at the time distributions are made.

In addition to elective deferrals, starting this year, fully vested participants can choose to direct employer contributions, such as Roth account matches, as Roth contributions. These employer contributions are not considered wages and are therefore exempt from social charges. There will also be no withholding tax.

However, remember that Roth contributions are made after-tax and therefore are not tax-exempt. Instead of being included on an employee's W-2, the employee will receive a 1099-R for the amount of employer contributions. This must be included on line 4b of Form 1040 and taxed accordingly.

Again, your particular 401(k) plan is not required to offer Roth options. The plan must contain language allowing these Roth contributions. The choice to direct employer contributions to a Roth account is so new that it's unlikely your plan already offers it. The IRS guidance that employers were seeking to shed light on many details was not released until late 2023, so few plans have adopted these changes at this point.

Dan Moisand is a financial planner at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo serving clients nationwide from offices in Orlando, Melbourne and Tampa, Florida.

