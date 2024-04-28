Jeremy Hunt to fight London stock market decline





Jeremy Hunt is set to host a summit to attract businesses to the London Stock Exchange, it has been reported. The chancellor has invited the bosses of some of Britain's largest private technology companies to meet on May 16 at Dorneywood, her private residence, according to Sky News. It comes amid a shortage of listings on the London Stock Exchange and a large number of listed companies leaving the City. The one-day event would target fintech and biotech entrepreneurs who could take their companies public, sources told Sky News. Treasury Minister Bim Afolami and Rishi Sunak's business and investment adviser Lord Petitgas will also attend, it is reported. The invitation would say that Mr Hunt would discuss the UK capital markets and how they can support innovative, high-growth businesses such as yours to achieve your growth ambitions. He continues: The UK's capital markets play a key role in our economy: they drive growth, create jobs and facilitate investment. The Government is determined to ensure that the UK remains the best place for businesses to grow and is already implementing an ambitious program of reforms to improve the UK's competitiveness. Digital banks Monzo and Starling Bank have reportedly been invited, Sky News reported. Last week, Ocado made gains amid reports that the retail technology company was under pressure from investors to move its stock market listing from the capital to New York. An HMT spokesperson said: The Chancellor is meeting a number of businesses to hear their thoughts on UK markets and what more the Government and regulators can do to support their growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/04/28/jeremy-hunt-to-fight-decline-of-london-stock-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos