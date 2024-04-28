Market value of Muscat Stock Exchange amounts to OMR 36.9 million





Muscat: Trading value on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) increased during the week to OMR 36.9 million from around OMR 19.4 million the previous week, benefiting from investor interest in shares of a number of leading companies listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). banking and communications sectors, in addition to increased trading in the bond and sukuk market. Statistical data released by the MSX indicated an increase in trading in Omantel shares, which recorded transactions worth OMR 6.8 million, accounting for 18.4 percent of the total trading value. Bank Muscat recorded transactions worth OMR 6.2 million, followed by Al Nahda Services with transactions worth OMR 4 million. Sohar International Bank recorded transactions worth OMR 3.5 million, while Ooredoo came second with transactions amounting to OMR 2.5 million, and these companies accounted for about 63 percent of the total value of transactions observed on the stock exchange during the week. The increase in demand for the shares of these companies occurred as local companies and investment funds decided to strengthen their portfolios, focusing on the shares of a number of leading companies after the publication first quarter financial results, which showed profit growth. and performance improvement. Purchases by local institutions and investment funds during the week accounted for approximately 77% of the total trading value, compared to 75.8% of sales in the previous week. Local individual investors have also shown interest in buying over the past week, amid positive expectations for the performance of most public listed companies. Prices of 38 securities fell last week, including Oman Free Finance bonds, which fell 30 percent and closed at 70 baisas. The stock of Oman Flour Mills fell 10 percent and closed at 450 baisas, while the stock of Gulf Hotels Oman also fell 10 percent and closed at 3.83 OMR. The declines recorded resulted in a drop in the market capitalization of securities listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange at the end of last week to OMR 24.13 billion, recording weekly losses of OMR 25.9 million. During the week, the prices of 20 stocks increased, including Al Hassan Engineering, Galfar Engineering and Contracting, Oman Educational and Training Investments, Al Jazeera Services and Al Jazeera Steel Products, which ranked first among the five companies with recorded the largest increase. in terms of percentage of stock appreciation. The Galfar Engineering and Contractings stock attracted investors' attention after it was announced that the Omani-Emirati alliance led by Trojan Construction Group and Galfar Engineering and Contracting had won the project to design and build the railway line between Sohar and Abu Dhabi with a total value of OMR 521 million. During the week, Julphar shares rose 21.6 percent and closed at 163 baisas after witnessing the execution of 800 trades worth 2.4 million OMR OMR. Shares of Al Hassan Engineering recorded the best rise, rising 46.6 percent and closing at 22 baisas. Shares of Oman Educational and Training Investments reached 467 baisas, up 9.8 percent. Shares of Al Jazeera Services rose 7.5 percent and closed at 258 baisas, and shares of Al Jazeera Steel Products rose 6.2 percent. percent and closed at 288 baisas. In terms of indicators, the industrial sector index recorded the best increase, increasing by 36 points, benefiting from the rise in shares of Galfar Engineering and Contracting, Al Jazeera Steel Products, Al Maha Ceramics and Oman Cement. The services sector index rose 5 points and the Sharia index recorded a slight rise of less than a point, while the main index fell 3 points to close at 4,713 points. The financial sector index recorded a decline of 78.8 points, affected by the fall in banking stocks and several investment companies.

