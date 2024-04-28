Bosera HashKey, Huaxia and Harvest ETFs join the Hong Kong Stock Exchange





The Hong Kong Stock Exchange recently expanded its offering by introducing several new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to its CCASS multi-counter eligible securities directory. Among these newly included ETFs are Bosera Shares HashKey Bitcoin ETF, Bosera Shares HashKey Ethereum ETF, Shares Huaxia Bitcoin ETF, Shares Huaxia Ethereum ETF, Shares Harvest Bitcoin Spot ETF, and Shares Harvest Ethereum Spot ETF. This addition marks an important development for investors interested in exposure to cryptocurrencies in the Hong Kong market. Starting April 30, 2024, investors will have the opportunity to trade these ETFs on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Notably, these ETFs will be available for trading via the HKD and USD counters, with each counter having specific stock codes and trading currencies assigned to them. Additionally, detailed guidelines were provided to CCASS participants regarding various operational aspects. These guidelines include instructions on inter-window transfers, custodian services, legal title, clearing and settlement procedures, creation and redemption requests, and fees and charges associated with such transactions. Additionally, provisions have been set out for the transfer of shares out of CCASS in the event that they cease to be considered CCASS-eligible securities, thereby ensuring clarity and transparency in the trading process. HashKey Exchange Completes First Crypto Subscription for Bosera International and HashKey Capital ETFs In a notable achievement, HashKey Exchange successfully facilitated the first crypto subscription for two leading ETFs, Hong Kong Bosera International and HashKey Capital's Bitcoin Spot ETF and Ethereum Spot ETF. This achievement highlights the growing importance of cryptocurrency investments in the financial landscape. Notably, Chinese crypto researcher Colin Wu has shed light on the importance of cryptocurrency redemption, highlighting its cost and liquidity benefits. This feature allows investors to defer the immediate sale of the underlying assets, thereby improving the flexibility of investment strategies. The successful completion of this subscription marks a significant milestone for HashKey Exchange, signifying its central role in facilitating cryptocurrency transactions in the region. Furthermore, this serves as a clear indication of growing investor interest and confidence in cryptocurrency ETFs. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, such developments pave the way for broader adoption and integration of digital assets into traditional investment portfolios. Read also: Custodia Bank CEO Welcomes DTCC Ruling on Bitcoin ETF's Zero Collateral Value Impact of new ETF listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange The recent introduction of new ETFs to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reflects the growing demand for cryptocurrency investment opportunities in the region. With the inclusion of the Bosera HashKey, Huaxia and Harvest ETFs, investors now have access to a diverse range of cryptocurrency investment products, covering both Bitcoin and Ethereum. This expanded offering not only provides greater choice for investors, but also facilitates broader participation in the cryptocurrency market. Additionally, the availability of these ETFs on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange improves accessibility and legitimacy, contributing to the widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class. By providing exposure to major digital currencies through regulated and established platforms, these ETFs serve to attract a broader investor base, including institutional investors seeking regulated exposure to the booming cryptocurrency market. Overall, these developments mark a significant step forward in the evolution of digital asset investments within traditional financial markets. Read also: Republican House Proposes Combined Marijuana-Stablecoin Bill Share:



