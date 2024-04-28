Tropical Battery to raise more funds on the stock market | Business

Tropical Battery Company Limited will look to the stock market to raise more capital later this year as part of plans to continue growing the company.

Tropical Battery, which went public in 2020 and is listed on the junior market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, has no plans to migrate to the exchange's main market. Such a move would mean abandoning tax breaks that only small listings receive over a decade.

The energy company hopes to double its revenue and profits in the near term, thanks in part to its recent string of acquisitions. So far, its first-quarter revenue has increased by a quarter and its profit by two-thirds.

The capital increase will allow the company to grow without having to pay heavy debt servicing costs.

“Yes, it will be done before the end of the calendar year,” CEO Alexander Melville said at Tropical Battery’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

The group operates in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and the United States. It provides automotive batteries and energy solutions through Tropical Battery, the EnRvate joint venture with CAC 200 Limited, Kaya Energy and, more recently, Rose Batteries.

The amount of the capital increase is under discussion, Melville said.

Smaller market companies recently saw the cap on share capital they are allowed to hold raised from $500 million to $750 million, giving already-listed companies more leeway to seek new equity capital.

“We plan to take advantage of the new market capitalization of junior companies,” Melville said.

Last year, as payment for part of one of its acquisitions – a $69 million deal for a majority stake in the Dominican Republic's Kaya Energy Group – Tropical Battery issued 3.75 million new shares to the sellers, valued at $7.6 million. As a result, the company's registered capital increased from $156.7 million to $164.3 million last year.

That means Tropical Battery still has plenty of room, worth more than half a billion dollars, to seek new equity capital without exceeding the junior cap.

But Melville suggests the company may have even bigger ambitions.

“Frankly, it still looks like we may have to migrate to the primary market unless we do a rights issue or some other instrument which, combined, would keep us in the junior market. These are still in early discussions,” Melville said.

The JSE Main Market has no fundraising limits.

Currently, Tropical Battery's market value is just under $3 billion, or three times its book value of $1.1 billion.

Its debt levels are low, at around 60 percentile relative to its capital base. But that was last December. Melville said the acquisition of US company Rose Batteries earlier this year would increase debt levels as it was financed by debt.

“Our debt to equity was low and that's how we were able to raise the bridge funding needed to take out the loan. This ratio is a little different now,” he said.

Going forward, the company plans to balance the repayment of the bridge loan used to purchase Rose Batteries with new shares, but in a way that would avoid overly diluting the interests of existing shareholders.

“We want to take the smallest amount of equity possible to keep our ratios balanced,” Melville said, adding that the company's next financial report would disclose details of the transaction.

The group made a profit of $72 million on revenue of $809 million for its first quarter in December 2023, compared to a profit of $44 million on revenue of $649 million for the period 2022.

The shareholders present at the General Meeting approved the issue of new shares. These shares may either be sold by capital increase or APO on the stock market, or sold as part of a private placement. The new shares will have the same rights as existing shares.

Shareholders also approved “the issue of 65.6 million ordinary shares on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange”. At Friday's closing price, that amount of stock would be worth more than $150 million.

[email protected]