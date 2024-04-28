“It will be a little worse than a normal correction”: the April stock market liquidation is not yet over

By Michael Brush

Technical analysts Ralph Acampora, Larry Williams and Vance Howard predict upcoming market weakness

Be skeptical of the U.S. stock market rebound: there is likely more weakness to come. The good news is that this won't be the end of the bull market, as a recession is probably not on the cards. So the stock purchases you make in the middle of this sell-off have a good chance of working.

When to buy? Be patient and wait for the moment of panic that so often punctuates corrections. This could happen in mid-May.

That's the view of three veteran technical analysts I recently consulted with about what to expect next: Ralph Acampora, Larry Williams and Vance Howard. Since they all have slightly different perspectives, let's take them one by one.

Acampora: a significant low in mid-May

“There is still a lot to come,” says Acampora, a technical analysis icon of the 1990s and 2000s. “If you have cash, be patient until we see more signs that we are at the lower in the coming weeks This will be an opportunity to add positions. This is not the end of the bull market that started on October 13, 2022.

Acampora believes that there has been too much complacency in the face of April's weakness and that more fear and panic are needed to bottom out. Typically, this occurs in the form of a sharp drop at the open, followed by a big reversal and a large intraday rally. “I think we need to shock everyone a little bit, even the technicians who say, 'Oh, that's a normal correction,'” he notes. “I think it will be a little worse than a normal correction of 5 to 10%; I am now moving towards 12 to 15%.”

Acampora expects a significant bottom by mid-May and a month of downward turbulence. “People will sell in force; it will be unstable,” he says. In downturns like this, he considers the least declining sectors to be the ones that will emerge from the crisis – in this case, consumer staples, energy and industrials.

I asked Acampora for calls on some popular stocks. Tesla (TSLA) could experience weakness that would bring it back to between $135 and $140; he sees support between $118 and $120. Meta Platforms (META) could find support between $455 and $460, while Nvidia (NVDA) could see a selloff in the $750 to $780 range. Amazon.com (AMZN) could fall to $168 to $170, and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) could fall to $150 to $151. He says the Technology Select Sector SPDR XLK exchange-traded fund could fall to $184, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI could drop to $78.

Acampora correctly predicted in April 2023 that the market could see more upside, at a time when many investors were still seriously doubtful that a bull market would emerge. He made several important calls when he was in the spotlight decades ago, such as his June 1995 prediction that the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA would hit 7,000 when it was in the 4,000 range points. The Dow reached its target, then increased it to 10,000 Dow, which it also reached. Those calls helped establish Acampora as a market guru in technical analysis while he worked at Prudential in the late 1990s. He is now retired, but still follows the markets regularly.

Williams: selling strong

Trader Larry Williams likes to take positions in the futures markets based on his analysis of cyclical stock trends and economic fundamentals. Williams won the 1987 Futures Trading World Cup by posting a gain of 11,376%, which turned $10,000 into $1.1 million. Since then, Williams has amassed a large following.

Williams says he expects the U.S. stock market to be strong through May 1. But he suggests selling this strength as he expects weakness to follow through mid-May. This weakness could be followed by a recovery in early June, then a further decline in July. “I’m very small here,” he said. He expects a strong end to the year with the recovery in early September. Here is a graph plotting his short-term forecasts.

Howard: “This creates excellent buying opportunities”

Vance Howard uses technical analysis to help take the emotion out of investing at his company, Howard Capital Management. He has a system he calls HCM-BuyLine, which is essentially a dynamic, trend-following approach that often works well. The system has led to outperformance of its HCM Tactical Growth HCMGX and HCM Dividend Sector Plus HCMQX mutual funds, which excel over five years compared to their benchmarks and competing funds, according to Morningstar Direct.

Howard said the current market rally could continue for a few days. “Markets are deeply oversold in the short term, so a slight rebound is very likely to occur,” he notes. “There will likely be a few days of upside followed by additional selling pressure before the market finds a point of support. The market will take a little time to repair the technical damage from the current sell-off, so don't expect not a direct return but rather a slow grinding process, which is healthy.” Like Acampora and Williams, Howard expects the downward volatility to last until mid-May.

Howard also agrees that the bull market is not over. “This creates excellent buying opportunities,” he says of the current period of weakness. He chooses computer chip stocks as his place to shop, a favorite group for him. It highlights Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia and iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX.

Michael Brush is a columnist for MarketWatch. At the time of publication, it owned TSLA, META, NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL and AMD. Brush suggested TSLA, META, NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL and AMD. in its stock market newsletter, Brush Up on Stocks. Follow him on X @mbrushstocks.

