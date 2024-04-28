Business
“It will be a little worse than a normal correction”: the April stock market liquidation is not yet over
By Michael Brush
Technical analysts Ralph Acampora, Larry Williams and Vance Howard predict upcoming market weakness
Be skeptical of the U.S. stock market rebound: there is likely more weakness to come. The good news is that this won't be the end of the bull market, as a recession is probably not on the cards. So the stock purchases you make in the middle of this sell-off have a good chance of working.
When to buy? Be patient and wait for the moment of panic that so often punctuates corrections. This could happen in mid-May.
That's the view of three veteran technical analysts I recently consulted with about what to expect next: Ralph Acampora, Larry Williams and Vance Howard. Since they all have slightly different perspectives, let's take them one by one.
Acampora: a significant low in mid-May
“There is still a lot to come,” says Acampora, a technical analysis icon of the 1990s and 2000s. “If you have cash, be patient until we see more signs that we are at the lower in the coming weeks This will be an opportunity to add positions. This is not the end of the bull market that started on October 13, 2022.
Acampora believes that there has been too much complacency in the face of April's weakness and that more fear and panic are needed to bottom out. Typically, this occurs in the form of a sharp drop at the open, followed by a big reversal and a large intraday rally. “I think we need to shock everyone a little bit, even the technicians who say, 'Oh, that's a normal correction,'” he notes. “I think it will be a little worse than a normal correction of 5 to 10%; I am now moving towards 12 to 15%.”
Acampora expects a significant bottom by mid-May and a month of downward turbulence. “People will sell in force; it will be unstable,” he says. In downturns like this, he considers the least declining sectors to be the ones that will emerge from the crisis – in this case, consumer staples, energy and industrials.
I asked Acampora for calls on some popular stocks. Tesla (TSLA) could experience weakness that would bring it back to between $135 and $140; he sees support between $118 and $120. Meta Platforms (META) could find support between $455 and $460, while Nvidia (NVDA) could see a selloff in the $750 to $780 range. Amazon.com (AMZN) could fall to $168 to $170, and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) could fall to $150 to $151. He says the Technology Select Sector SPDR XLK exchange-traded fund could fall to $184, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI could drop to $78.
Acampora correctly predicted in April 2023 that the market could see more upside, at a time when many investors were still seriously doubtful that a bull market would emerge. He made several important calls when he was in the spotlight decades ago, such as his June 1995 prediction that the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA would hit 7,000 when it was in the 4,000 range points. The Dow reached its target, then increased it to 10,000 Dow, which it also reached. Those calls helped establish Acampora as a market guru in technical analysis while he worked at Prudential in the late 1990s. He is now retired, but still follows the markets regularly.
Williams: selling strong
Trader Larry Williams likes to take positions in the futures markets based on his analysis of cyclical stock trends and economic fundamentals. Williams won the 1987 Futures Trading World Cup by posting a gain of 11,376%, which turned $10,000 into $1.1 million. Since then, Williams has amassed a large following.
Williams says he expects the U.S. stock market to be strong through May 1. But he suggests selling this strength as he expects weakness to follow through mid-May. This weakness could be followed by a recovery in early June, then a further decline in July. “I’m very small here,” he said. He expects a strong end to the year with the recovery in early September. Here is a graph plotting his short-term forecasts.
Howard: “This creates excellent buying opportunities”
Vance Howard uses technical analysis to help take the emotion out of investing at his company, Howard Capital Management. He has a system he calls HCM-BuyLine, which is essentially a dynamic, trend-following approach that often works well. The system has led to outperformance of its HCM Tactical Growth HCMGX and HCM Dividend Sector Plus HCMQX mutual funds, which excel over five years compared to their benchmarks and competing funds, according to Morningstar Direct.
Howard said the current market rally could continue for a few days. “Markets are deeply oversold in the short term, so a slight rebound is very likely to occur,” he notes. “There will likely be a few days of upside followed by additional selling pressure before the market finds a point of support. The market will take a little time to repair the technical damage from the current sell-off, so don't expect not a direct return but rather a slow grinding process, which is healthy.” Like Acampora and Williams, Howard expects the downward volatility to last until mid-May.
Howard also agrees that the bull market is not over. “This creates excellent buying opportunities,” he says of the current period of weakness. He chooses computer chip stocks as his place to shop, a favorite group for him. It highlights Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia and iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX.
Michael Brush is a columnist for MarketWatch. At the time of publication, it owned TSLA, META, NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL and AMD. Brush suggested TSLA, META, NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL and AMD. in its stock market newsletter, Brush Up on Stocks. Follow him on X @mbrushstocks.
More: These investments will increase your net worth more than any growth stock
More: Why you shouldn't get rid of your inventory too quickly
-Michael Brush
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04/27/24 1019ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240427258/this-will-be-a-little-bit-worse-than-a-normal-correction-aprils-stock-market-selloff-isnt-over-yet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's tennis caps season with loss to Randolph
- “It will be a little worse than a normal correction”: the April stock market liquidation is not yet over
- Tony Blair had it, Boris Johnson too… the quality that wins Angela Rayner's support despite her gaffes | Martha Gil
- Paramount CEO Bob Bakish May Resign Amid Negotiations
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes the Indonesian island of Java
- Al-Aqsa preacher praises Turkish president's stance on Palestine
- Veteran actress Mumtaz meets Fawad Khan during his visit to Pakistan, says, 'They should also get work in Bollywood because' Firstpost
- Football 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- News anchor Poppy Harlow announces departure from CNN
- Ellis Co. Historical Society presentation explores legacy of Kansas fashion designer
- Are you worried about a stock market sell-off? Buy This Best Vanguard ETF
- “PM Modi fought for what Shivaji fought for”: Basavaraj Bommai