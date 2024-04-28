Stock market holidays in May 2024: NSE, BSE will remain closed on these days; checklist here

The two Indian stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May 2024. Specifically, both stock exchanges will be closed on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

This day, also called Maharashtra Day, marks the creation of the State of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states.

Besides May 1, the NSE and BSE will be closed on May 20 due to general elections, especially when all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will be contested in the fifth phase of the seven-phase election process.

In Maharashtra, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in five phases. The first two phases took place on April 19 and 26, with voting for the remaining seats scheduled for May 7, 13 and 20. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have started in India with 102 seats. voting in the initial phase on April 19, recording a turnout of around 65.5%. Subsequently, in the second phase, another 88 seats were put to the polls, with a turnout of 63%.

Here is a list of stock market holidays in 2024 –

May 1, 2024 – Maharashtra Day

May 20, 2024 – General elections

June 17, 2024 – Bakrid

July 17, 2024 – Muharram

August 15, 2024 – Independence Day

October 2, 2024 – Gandhi Jayanti

November 1, 2024 – Diwali

November 15, 2024 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024 – Christmas

Stock Market Update

On Friday, April 26, Indian stock indices, namely the Sensex and the Nifty 50, halted their streak of five consecutive days of gains, influenced by mixed signals from the global market.

The Sensex started trading at 74,509.31, contrasting with its previous closing figure of 74,339.44. Throughout the trading session, it reached its high of 74,515.91 and its low of 73,616.65. The 30-stock composite ended the day down 609 points, or 0.82 percent, to 73,730.16, with 24 stocks posting losses.

The Nifty 50 started trading at 22,620.40, contrasting with its previous closing figure of 22,570.35. Throughout the day, it reached its high of 22,620.40 and its low of 22,385.55. Ultimately, the index concluded the session at 22,419.95, marking a decline of 150 points or 0.67 percent from its previous close.

Published: April 28, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

