Market Analyst, Private Equity & M&A in the United States





The Transaction Contributions Analyst will be responsible for establishing and assisting relationships with multi-level contacts within US private equity and M&A firms, including recruiting and supporting transactional firms. investment in providing data contributions to LSEG products. The daily workflow will include customer service for multiple data contributors, analysis of private equity and M&A market activity, and support to lead analysts. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in finance and excellent communication skills. Identify, establish and maintain relationships with transaction contributors through regular contact via email, telephone and meetings. Expand the dealmaker contributor base to increase participation and survey responses from multiple private equity and M&A firms. Identify and propose new content enhancements and strategy based on ongoing engagement with data contributing companies. Demonstrate the value of syndicated loan content to internal sales teams, data contributors, customers and prospects. Provide regular monthly reports and ad hoc feedback as requested and participate in other ad hoc project work as determined. Compensation/Benefits Information ( New York applicants only ): LSEG is committed to providing competitive compensation and benefits. The expected base salary for this position is $70,200 to $130,400. Please note that base salary ranges may vary by location, city and state. In addition to our offered base salary, this role is eligible for our Annual Incentive Plan (AIP/“Bonus Plan”). AIP target rates will be proportional to the role level and career stage displayed. Individual salary will reflect knowledge, skills and equivalent experience related to the job. LSEG positions (excluding internships and part-time positions of less than 20 hours per week) are generally eligible for inclusion in our LSEG benefits program, which includes offerings of: annual well-being allowance -being, paid leave, medical, dental, vision, flexible. Healthcare spending and savings options, prescription drug plan, 401(K) savings plan, and company correspondence. LSEG's benefits plan also includes basic life insurance, disability benefits, emergency dependent care, adoption assistance, commuting assistance, and more. LSEG is a leading global provider of financial markets infrastructure and data. Our goal is to foster financial stability, empower economies and enable clients to create sustainable growth. Our purpose is the foundation on which our culture is built. Our values ​​of Integrity, Partnership , Excellency And Change support our purpose and set the standard for everything we do, every day. They go to the heart of who we are and guide our decision-making and daily actions. Working with us means you'll be part of a dynamic organization of 25,000 people across 65 countries. However, we will value your individuality and allow you to truly bring yourself to work so that you can help enrich our diverse workforce. You will be part of a collaborative and creative culture where we encourage new ideas and are committed to sustainability across our global operations. You will discover the essential role we play in restructuring the financial ecosystem to support and drive sustainable economic growth. Together, we aim to achieve this growth by accelerating the just transition to net zero, enabling the growth of the green economy and creating inclusive economic opportunities. LSEG offers a range of tailored benefits and support, including healthcare, retirement planning, paid volunteer days and wellbeing initiatives. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. This means that we do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, marital status, veteran status, pregnancy or disability, or any other basis protected by applicable law. Consistent with applicable law, we may reasonably consider applicants' and employees' religious practices and beliefs, as well as their mental health or physical disability needs. Please take a moment to read this privacy notice carefully, as it describes what personal information London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) (we) may hold about you, what it is used for and how it is obtained, your rights and how we contact. a person concerned. If you are applying as a partner recruitment agency, it is essential and your responsibility to ensure that candidates applying to LSEG are aware of this privacy notice.

