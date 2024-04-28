Alphabet and Microsoft help Wall Street achieve its best week in almost 6 months





NEW YORK (AP) The best week for U.S. stocks since November ended with more gains from Alphabet and Microsoft on Friday.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to complete its first winning week in the last four weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%.

Alphabet jumped 10.2% after beating analysts' profit expectations last quarter. Google's parent company also announced it would begin paying dividends to investors and authorized a stock buyback program of up to $70 billion, a sign of how much cash it is generating.

Microsoft, meanwhile, climbed 1.8% after reporting higher-than-expected profits and revenue. The company cited strong growth in its cloud computing business as it offers artificial intelligence technology to its customers.

They helped offset a 9.2% drop for Intel. The company reported higher-than-expected profits for the latest quarter, but its revenue fell short of analysts' estimates. So did its earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Stocks have been broadly under pressure this month after hopes for multiple interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve faded this year. A series of reports this year showing inflation remains worse than expected has traders expecting a possible decline this year, down from six or more forecasts earlier this year.

Another report released Friday showed inflation remained stubbornly high. This time, it is the March price measure that the Federal Reserve prefers to use, but it is not much worse than forecasts. Financial markets took it much more readily than a report the day before suggesting the same measure of inflation had risen rapidly from January to March.

Treasury yields eased broadly in the bond market after Friday morning's report. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.66% from 4.71% Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, remained more stable. It went from 5.00% to 4.99%.

Although inflation remained higher than expected, Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, expects it to ease in the coming months as buyers come under pressure partly from slowing growth. wages, they slow down their purchases, which are the fuel that fuels inflation.

“Consumers remain willing to spend, but not on anything or at any price,” he said.

Economists also said weaker-than-expected numbers for the broader U.S. economy released Thursday, which contributed to the fall in stocks, may not be as bad as it first appeared.

“The economy remains on solid footing,” Bank of America economists said in a report, highlighting strong buying trends from U.S. customers. Such an interpretation assuages ​​concerns that the U.S. economy could be heading toward a toxic mix of stagnant growth and high inflation, a problem the Federal Reserve has few tools to remedy.

Still, the higher-than-expected inflation numbers will likely keep the Fed on hold at its next policy meeting on Wednesday. Its main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation by putting downward pressure on the economy and financial markets.

After previously indicating that three interest rate cuts could be considered this year, senior Fed officials have since said they may keep its main interest rate high for a while to ensure that the inflation is falling towards its 2% target.

Friday's report on persistent inflation “underscores Vanguard's belief that the Federal Reserve may find itself unable to cut interest rates this year,” according to Roger Aliaga-Diaz, the giant's global head of portfolio construction. of investment.

If interest rates remain high, companies will need to generate higher profits for their stock prices to rise. So far during the reporting period, the trend has been better than expected.

About three out of four companies beat analysts' earnings forecasts, according to FactSet. That includes ResMed, which reported healthier-than-expected earnings and revenue late Thursday. Its stock jumped 18.9%, Friday's biggest gain for the S&P 500.

Overall, the S&P 500 rose 51.54 points to 5,099.96. The Dow gained 153.86 to 38,239.66 and the Nasdaq gained 316.14 to 15,927.90.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8% after the Bank of Japan ended a policy meeting without a major change in interest rates. Indexes also rose across much of the rest of Asia and Europe.