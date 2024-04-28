I love individual stocks, but I just invested 12% of my portfolio in this ETF

This ETF fills a big hole in my portfolio while presenting a great opportunity.

I've been investing for about 15 years. During this time, the vast majority of my investments have been in individual stocks. But I recently invested a significant portion of my wealth, about 12%, in an exchange-traded fund, or ETF.

The ETF provides exposure to a segment of the market where I previously didn't have any. This was a big hole in my portfolio, but represents a great opportunity for long-term investors. And this opportunity looks increasingly attractive in today's market.

While I could have done some research to learn more about specific stocks in this segment, there were several reasons why I thought an ETF would work better than relying on individual names. So during the recent market sell-off, I purchased shares of the Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV 0.39%).

Why I finally pulled the trigger

Small-cap stocks have recently fallen out of favor. And by “recently,” I mean the last decade. Small-cap value stocks fared even worse.

This is how the return of the Russell 2000 Value Index compares to S&P500 over the last 10 years.

Small-cap value stocks have underperformed large-cap stocks in seven of the last ten calendar years.

This led to a significant valuation gap. Small-cap stocks were trading 17% below their historical average forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at the end of 2023. Meanwhile, large-cap stocks were trading 15% below – above their historical average, according to data compiled by American Century. This is reflected in the Avantis US Small Cap ETF's current P/E ratio of 7.8, compared to the S&P 500, which has a current P/E ratio of 26.2.

The valuation gap between small- and large-cap stocks hasn't been this wide in decades. This suggests that the upside potential of small caps is much greater than the downside risk. This is especially true given very long-term historical trends.

Over the very long term, small-cap value stocks are the best-performing group of stocks in the investment market. And while it hasn't worked lately, there are fundamental reasons why it should remain true in the future. Specifically, small businesses should benefit from a higher risk premium. That is, because smaller companies are generally riskier investments than larger, more established companies, investors demand a higher expected return.

This risk premium has only recently increased due to the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies intended to combat inflation. As interest rates rise, the risk-free rate rises, and thus the risk premium. So, when investors demand higher returns for their small-cap stocks over the long term, it means that the stock price must fall today in order to be able to produce higher returns in the future. But for long-term investors, this represents a buying opportunity.

Why I opted for an ETF

Researching large-cap stocks is easy. In addition to the quarterly financial reports that every publicly traded company is required to provide, there is plenty of media coverage and Wall Street analyst notes to read. These stocks are very liquid and thousands, if not millions, of shares trade each day. In short, the large-cap stock market is extremely efficient.

Small-cap stocks are a different story. These are companies that relatively few people know about, don't get a lot of media coverage, and very few analysts follow them. This makes these companies ripe for investors with an information advantage.

While I could take the time to develop this information advantage by digging into annual reports and doing field research, it's just not something I have the time or inclination to do. I much prefer to stick to easily accessible news and information on my favorite large-cap companies.

Purchasing an ETF that provides diversified exposure to small-cap value stocks is a much simpler solution. I'll be happy to pay a small fee to have someone do this for me.

Why this ETF?

The Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF is technically an actively managed fund aimed at outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index. But the way actions are selected is passive.

The firm uses current valuations to overweight stocks with higher expected returns. One of its main indicators is profitability to book value, which looks at operating profits as a percentage of its book value (assets minus liabilities). By filtering the Russell 2000 according to his criteria, 765 stocks remain. The largest holding still represents less than 1% of the total portfolio.

I generally stay away from actively managed funds. This is often because they can't exceed their fees. Avantis' 0.25% expense ratio poses a small hurdle, and I think the fund has more opportunity to outperform the benchmark because small-cap stocks are less efficiently traded than large-cap stocks. large cap.

Another deciding factor is that the Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF offers greater exposure to the small-cap value segment of the market than many other small-cap value ETFs. For example, 58% of its holdings fall into the small-cap value category, according to The morning star. By comparison, the Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF invests only 33% of its assets in small-cap value stocks. (This is entirely due to the index Vanguard chose to track for the fund. It does an incredible job tracking the selected index.)

Although I will pay slightly higher fees with Avantis than with other small-cap value index funds, the cost is worth it to me. An investor can benefit from both greater exposure to the small-cap value segment of the market and the potential for outperformance based on Avantis' selection criteria.