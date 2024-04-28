Higher executive salaries won't save the UK stock market





Mike Lynchs Darktrace has announced its acquisition by private equity fund Thoma Bravo. Meanwhile, in recent months, pharmaceutical company E-therapeutics announced plans to resign, with its chief executive Ali Mortazavi complaining that the market was completely broken, while companies like CRH, Reguson and Tui have all left the group. The listing in London of the Greek industrial conglomerate Mytilineos, a rare opposite movement announced last week, no offense to the company, hardly compensates for all these losses. And yet, it turns out there might be a solution so simple it's surprising no one thought of it sooner. It is enough to pay the managers of large listed companies much more. In recent weeks there has been a row between shareholders and management over the €18.7 million remuneration awarded to AstraZeneca boss Sir Pascal Soriot, admittedly one of the most successful executives FTSE 100 meritors given the company's track record under his leadership. Likewise, the London Stock Exchange Group allocated an envelope of up to 13 million to its managing director David Schwimmer. In both cases, executives say they would be much better paid if the company were listed elsewhere. When looking at compensation standards around the world, the United States is in a different situation, Schwimmer argued in justifying his program. And it's a problem that companies competing globally from London need to take into account. The message is clear. Pay us at the American level, or we'll move our listing to New York, where no one will care how much we bring home. And pay levels in London will need to be competitive for businesses to stay here. In all honesty, it's a smart tactic. The London market is in such a febrile state at the moment that almost anything that will keep a company listed in the UK will be rejected by shareholders worried that they will soon have no London-listed shares to invest in ( and if that happens, who will need a UK fund manager?). And there is no doubt that radical changes will be necessary if the London stock market is to survive in any recognizable form. The problem is that there are two major flaws in the argument that increasing executive pay is the only solution we need to solve the crisis. Firstly, it is a myth that British leaders are poorly paid on a global scale. Sure, salaries in the United States can be extravagant, but in most European countries they are much more modest. A 2019 study by Pablo de Andrs of the University of Madrid found that British executives were on average paid 95% more than their continental European counterparts, while a Lensa survey found that British bosses were better paid in absolute terms than at competitors such as France, Germany and Italy, but also in multiples of the average salary within their company.

