How Stock Markets Will React After FOMC Announcement

For weeks, stock markets have been anticipating that inflation rates are too high to expect interest rates to fall in the near future. This view represents a sharp reversal from late 2023, when investors expected several interest rate cuts throughout 2024.

From April 30, 2024 to May 1, 2024, the Federal Reserve will hold its next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”). Markets widely expect the Fed to maintain its target rate of 5.25% to 5.50%. Since the Fed uses monetary policy tools to achieve its 2.0% inflation rate goal, it will not consider fiscal policy. Despite the massive $95 billion aid package passed by the House of Representatives on April 20, 2024, its impact on inflation is beyond the reach of the FOMC this week.

If markets already have a good idea of ​​the Fed's actions this week, why should investors care? the event? Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will offer markets a fresh perspective. From transcript of the press conferencePowell will say “My colleagues and I remain squarely focused on our dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices for the American people.”

He will announce: “The FOMC has decided to leave our policy interest rate unchanged and to continue reducing our securities holdings.” What might change this time is the comments on recent indicators. In March, economic activity expanded after fourth-quarter 2023 GDP reached 3.2%.

Stagflation risks

In the first quarter, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.6%. This figure is below the consensus estimate of 2.3% and is lower than the fourth quarter of 2023. During this period, personal consumption spending increased by 2.5%. The core PCE price index, which the Fed prefers because it excludes volatility in food and energy prices, rose 3.7%.

Readers should not expect Fed Chairman Powell to mention stagflation, where inflation rates are high and the rate of economic growth slows, in his press release. Instead, expect the media to talk about it during the question and answer session.

Investors need to dig much deeper than official economic data releases and the economic indicators and inflation trends the Fed monitors. The Fed will monitor monthly changes in the inflation rate, employment strength, global economic conditions and financial stability. Investors should critically assess the strength of consumer spending.

In March, consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, remained healthy. He increased by 0.8% in March. Investors will need to watch consumer spending trends in the second quarter. So far, consumption levels are increasing while savings rates continue their downward trend that began in 2023:

According to Bank of America, households should receive tax refunds. The average reimbursement increased by 5% this year. Consumer credits are stablewith total outstanding credit almost unchanged since 2022:

Although the above data shows that consumers are not yet exploited, it depends on the income group. Consumer defaults are a concern for those earn less than $45,000. During its first quarter of 2024, JPMorgan (JPM) took a net deduction of $2 billion. Still, credit card delinquency rates improved last month.

Bank of America (BAC) recorded a net write-off of $1.5 billion.

However, it increased by $306 million from the fourth quarter due to aging credit cards and commercial real estate agency exposure. In its slideshow (slide 10), the bank recorded $1.0 billion in net consumer chargebacks, primarily due to credit card losses:

A strong job market

The FOMC will cite the strong March 2024 jobs report, in which the economy added 303,000 jobs. On April 3, Powell describes the healthy labor market as “strong but rebalancing”. Furthermore, inflation is approaching the 2.0% target on a “sometimes bumpy road”. With the March PCE Price Index 2.7%the Fed will not change its interest rate target this week.

Stock Market Reaction

Instead of reacting to the FOMC statement this week, markets will continue to make investments based on fiscal policy. Continued defense spending ensures that RTX (RTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), L3Harris (LHX), and Northrop Grumman (NOC) will post outsized earnings growth. Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) posted strong profits after benefiting from strong demand for jet engines. Profits more than doubled to 1.59 billion while free cash flow exceeded 1.3 billion.

Although defense contracts, with the exception of Rolls-Royce, trade at unfavorable valuations, as shown below, investors should weigh the importance of their strong growth and profitability ratings.

Northrop and RTX also have strong EPS review grades of B+.

Your takeaway

Markets react bullishly to U.S. government spending levels by driving up stock valuations. The small-cap S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq (QQQ), and Russell 2000 (IWM) don't care about rising yields. Treasury yields are now at or above 5.0% for all maturities except 30-year Treasury (US30Y) and 10-year Treasury (US10Y).

Speculators betting on a rate cut have lost 5.9% over the past month while holding the 20+ Year ETF (TLT).

Bond investors should avoid longer-term debt. Yields on short-term bills between three months ($3 million) and six months ($6 million) are more attractive, at 40 basis points above 5%.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that are not traded on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these actions.