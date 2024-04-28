Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 10, 2024.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
S&P 500 Futures Contracts rose slightly on Sunday evening as the broad index had its best week in several months. Traders are looking ahead to a week with more corporate earnings, key jobs data and a Federal Reserve meeting.
Futures linked to the index added 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 58 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 Futures advanced by 0.1%.
These measures follow a positive, albeit difficult, week on Wall Street. THE S&P500 jumped 2.7%, marking its best week since November and ending a three-week negative streak. With a 4.2% rally, the Nasdaq Composite also had its best weekly performance dating back to November and its first winning week in the last five. THE Dow ended the week up 0.7%.
“The market's year-to-date upward pricing of economic growth explains much of the resilience of stocks this year, alongside rising interest rates,” wrote David Kostin, strategist head of US equities at Goldman Sachs, to his clients. “However, over the past few weeks, the driver of rates has shifted from better growth to
hawkish monetary policy concerns, which have been harder for stocks to digest. »
Earnings season continues this week, with releases from big names including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Apple And Amazon. The quarter is looking strong: Of the more than 45% of S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, about four in five have beaten expectations, according to FactSet.
Monetary policy will take center stage later in the week, with the Fed set to release its latest interest rate announcement on Wednesday. While the central bank is widely expected to keep the cost of borrowing unchanged, investors will still closely follow the post-announcement press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.
This announcement precedes the April nonfarm payrolls report, due Friday. Traders analyze data to gain insight into the strength of the labor market, considering its role in the monetary policy decision-making process and the broader economic health of the country.
