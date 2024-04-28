Could Salesforce Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Cloud-based software has delivered a 100x gain in 20 years.

Selling power (CRM 0.42%) has made many millionaires since its public debut in 2004. If you had invested $10,000 in the cloud software maker's IPO at $2.75 per split share, your investment today would be worth a little more than one million dollars.

This 100 bagger gain is driven by its first-mover advantage in the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) market and its expansion into commerce, marketing, analytics and of data visualization.

From fiscal 2004 through fiscal 2024 (which ended in January), Salesforce's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34%, while its net income grew at a CAGR by 61%. It's been an impressive journey, but can Salesforce continue to grow and turn a new $10,000 investment into over a million dollars over the next two decades?

Salesforce faces long-term challenges

Salesforce controlled 22.1% of the global cloud-based CRM market in 2023, according to Gartner. This is higher than the combined market share of its four closest competitors: Microsoft, Oracle, SAPAnd Adobe. It also leveraged the strength of its CRM business to lock customers into its other cloud-based enterprise services.

However, four of Salesforce's five cloud platforms (sales, services, platform and other, marketing and commerce, and integration and analytics) experienced significant slowdowns throughout fiscal 2024 (which ended in January).

Revenue Growth by Segment Fiscal year 2023 Fiscal year 2024 Sales 19% 11% Service 18% 12% Platform and others 36% 11% Marketing and Commerce 21% 9% Integration and analysis 16% 20% Total 22% 11%

This deceleration was due to three major challenges. First, macroeconomic challenges have forced many Salesforce customers to limit their software spending. Second, it faced stiff competition from faster-growing CRM rivals, such as Microsoft's Dynamics 365, which delivered 24% year-over-year constant currency growth during his last trimester. Finally, activist investors pressured Salesforce to cut spending and suspend its strategy of inorganic expansion through large acquisitions.

Salesforce expects its slowdown to continue with revenue growth of just 8-9% in fiscal 2025, and analysts expect its revenue to only grow at a CAGR of 10% between FY 2024 and FY 2027. This could be a little slower than the expansion of the global CRM market, which Grand View Research forecasts to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% between 2024 and 2030 This is also a modest growth rate for a stock that still trades at 7 times this year's sales.

As Salesforce's revenue growth has slowed, the company has laid off thousands of employees and cut costs to increase its adjusted operating margin from 22.5% in fiscal 2023 to 30.5%. in fiscal 2024. It also invested its growing free cash flow in its first buyback plan last year. and its first dividend earlier this year. These shareholder-friendly moves have appeased activist investors, but they also imply that Salesforce's period of strong growth is over.

From fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027, analysts expect its earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a CAGR of 28% based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). That's a robust growth rate, but much of that future earnings growth is already priced into its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 45. By comparison, Microsoft trades at 31 times full-year earnings next.

This probably won't generate another gain of 100 baggers

With a market cap of $268 billion, Salesforce is expected to become a $26.8 trillion company over the next 20 years to turn a $10,000 investment into $1 million again. This would be extremely difficult given the limitations of its core market.

If Salesforce grows its GAAP EPS at a constant 15% CAGR from FY 2024 to FY 2044, it would generate $70 in earnings per share by the final year. Assuming it then trades at a more reasonable 25 times earnings, its stock would trade at $1,750 per share, which would represent a gain six times its current levels.

If it grows its GAAP EPS at a higher CAGR of 20% between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2044, it could generate $160 in earnings per share by last year. At a more generous multiple of 30, it would trade at $4,800, a 17x gain from the current price.

Either way, Salesforce could still play a solid role in the long-term growth of the cloud software market. However, investors should temper their expectations and realize that it will not replicate the millionaire gains of the past two decades.