Rise of the Athens Stock Exchange with new records





With the IT sector serving as fuel after the Epsilon Net General Atlantic deal, the Athens Stock Exchange returned to profitable territory on a daily and weekly basis, completely absorbing yesterday's import pressures (25/4) . Aligned with the positive atmosphere in international markets and an upward convergence of all sectoral indices, it reached a new 13-year high, closing near daily highs. In addition, it was accompanied by a further increase in trading volume, combined with strong support for mid-sized stocks, which benefited from the outperformance of Epsilon Nets. Unlike previous days, flirting with the 1,450 point mark this time yielded results, since the general index strengthened by 19.79 points or 1.38%, closing at 1,454.98 points. It moved in a range of 16.29 points, between 1,438.80 (daily low) and 1,455.09 points (daily high). The previous multi-year high of 1,448.70 points (closing basis) is now a thing of the past. On a weekly basis, the Stock Market rose by 62.36 points or +4.48% (compared to previous Fridays closing at 1,392.62 points), and since the start of 2024, the performance has now risen at +12.51%. The cumulative intra-session record for the year remains at 1,462.68 points (24/4), while the immediately following higher close is at 1,469.03 points (April 15, 2011). Additionally, the ASE has seen a positive trend in 7 out of 8 sessions since the low of 1,357.30 points, with a cumulative increase of 97.68 points, or +7.2%, since April 16. Returning after a day of trading halt, Epsilon Net today locked at 12, which is also the offer price, while turnover soared to over 25 million. Furthermore, the rise in the stock has propelled other players in the sector, such as Quest Holdings, Ilida, Intertech, Quality & Reliability, as well as the duo Performance Technologies Real Consulting, currently traded on the ASE alternative market. See also: Increase in card fraud incidents 24 million euros stolen in 2023 Which transactions are the most vulnerable A technological rally also observed internationally The technology sector supported international trading, as strong first-quarter figures from Microsoft and Alphabet prompted buyers to rally on Wall Street. Already at the start of today's session, the Nasdaq increased by more than +1.5%, followed by the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 in the same trend. A similar picture is emerging in European markets, with Germany's DAX and Spain's IBEX 35 seeing strong gains. The UK's FTSE 100 index is on track to hit a new all-time high. As for Asia-Pacific, the indices of China, Hong Kong and South Korea climbed +2%, while those of Australia fell -1.4%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sofokleous10.gr/2024/04/28/upward-surge-in-the-athens-stock-exchange-with-new-records/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos