



The Pakistan Stock Exchange maintained its bullish momentum during the week ended April 26, 2024. Despite some profit taking, it challenged its previous highs and closed the week at its all-time high of 72,742 points, marking a weekly gain of 1,833 points or 2.58. %. Overall, this positive momentum was largely fueled by anticipation of Saudi Arabia's investments, the successful visit of the Iranian president and the inclusion of Pakistan on the IMF board agenda. On the macroeconomic level, trends remain encouraging. First, the current account balance for March 2024 recorded a surplus of US$619 million, bringing the Canadian total for 9MFY24 to US$508 million, down 87% year-on-year. In March, foreign direct investment saw an 89% month-on-month increase, reaching US$258 million. Inflation should ease; with April 2024 CPI estimated at 16.9% YoY, compared to a 36.4% YoY increase during the same period last year. This easing of inflationary pressures signaled to investors monetary easing, which led to lower secondary market yields, with the yield on 12-month securities falling to 20.21%. The weekly inflation index, SPI, has been on a downward trajectory for the past two weeks, also indicating a favorable inflation outlook for the next month. Therefore, the possibility of monetary easing starting from the next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Monday cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, concerns about smuggling have begun to emerge, particularly in the oil sector, which is beginning to impact the refining sector. With the market being positive, participation also improved WoW, with the average daily trading volume increasing to 650 million shares from 492 million shares the previous week, a 32% increase on WoW. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by US$74 million to US$7.98 billion as on April 19, 2024. PKR depreciated by 0.03% WOW to close at 278.4/US$. Other major news of the week include: 1) Pakistan's IT exports increased by 37% to US$306 million in March, 2) GDR inflows reached US$7.66 billion, and 3) GDP is expected to grow by 2.6% in FY24. The best performing sectors were fertilizers, synthetics and rayon, and ETFs, while tobacco, miscellaneous and refineries were among the worst performers. In terms of flows, significant net sales were recorded by insurance companies with a net sale of US$13.1 million. Mutual funds absorbed the majority of the sales with a net purchase of US$6.0 million. The best performing scripts of the week were: FATIMA, DGKC, AVN, EFERT and FFBL, while the laggards included: FHAM, PAKT, PSEL, BIPL and NRL. Looking ahead, the next monetary policy meeting scheduled for April 29 will remain in the spotlight, with the start of monetary easing poised to further support the current market uptrend, which would be driven by heavily indebted sectors. Additionally, the disbursement of the third tranche of the IMF SBA and the launch of negotiations with the IMF for the next EFF will be closely monitored. Since the market is at an all-time high, analysts are advising investors to focus on fundamentally strong companies.

