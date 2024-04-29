Connect with us

Stock market today: Vodafone Idea shares under F&O ban list on Monday, April 29

Indian stock market today: Only one stock has been included in the banned list for the trading session of Monday, April 29, 2024, in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the NSE, securities are prohibited in the F&O segment when they exceed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). However, the shares are available for trading in the spot market.

List of F&O bans today

Vodafone Idea is the only stock that is part of the bourse's F&O ban list for April 29.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

On April 26, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty collapsed under selling pressure after a five-day rally as investors reduced their exposure to banking, financial and consumer durable stocks amid mixed trends in stocks. global markets.

Profit-taking also came into play as the 30-share BSE Sensex lost 609.28 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 73,730.16. During the day, it lost 722.79 points or 0.97 percent to 73,616.65.

The NSE Nifty fell 150.40 points or 0.67 percent to 22,419.95.

On a weekly basis, the benchmark BSE index rose 641.83 points or 0.87, and the NSE Nifty climbed 272.95 points or 1.23 percent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index jumped 0.83 per cent and the small cap index climbed 0.27 per cent.

Among the indices, Bankex fell 0.70 percent, financial services (0.68 percent), teak (0.26 percent), automobiles (0.25 percent) and telecommunications (0 .15 percent).

Energy, healthcare, services and electricity were among the gainers.

Published: April 29, 2024, 06:13 IST

