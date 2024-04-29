Business
Stock Outlook: Rally May Resume Even Without Fed Rate Cut
Robust global economic growth could offer stocks enough support to resume a record rally, even if bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this year are completely abandoned.
After the S&P 500's best week since November pushed the U.S. stock index back to its March highs, investors are wondering if weakness seen earlier this month was just a blip or whether a late easing of policy would lead to a slowdown. the market is falling again.
The answer, some investors say, lies in the market model of the 1990s, when stocks more than tripled in value despite years of rates hovering around current levels. Back then, robust economic growth allowed stocks to shine, and even though the global outlook is more uncertain at present, there is still enough momentum to push the stock market higher.
You need to assess why you might end up in a scenario where there are fewer rate cuts this year, Martin Currie fund manager Zehrid Osmani said in an interview. If this is due to a healthier-than-expected economy, it could support the recovery of stock markets after the typical knee-jerk and volatile reactions.
Before last week's gains, stocks had taken a break throughout April after early expectations of policy easing sparked record rallies in U.S. and European stock markets in recent months of 2023.
Traders anticipated at least six 25 basis point cuts from the Fed this year as of early January.American inflationremains high, raising fears that prolonged restrictive policy could weigh on the economy and the profit potential of companies.
Rising geopolitical risks and uncertainty over the outcome of global elections have also caused increased volatility, boosting demand forhedgesthis would provide protection in case the market experiences a more brutal rout.
Nonetheless, confidence in the global economy has strengthened this year, supported mainly by US growth and recent signs of an economic slowdown.rebound in China. Likewise, the International Monetary Fund this monthraised its forecastsfor global economic expansion while a Bloomberg survey shows that eurozone growth is expected to accelerate from 2025.
Although recent economic data reflects a strongslowdown in US economic growthLast quarter, these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt because they mask otherwise resilient demand, said David Mazza, chief executive of Roundhill Investments.
Net net, I still believe we don't need rate cuts to get back to a more optimistic mindset, but I think it's going to be more difficult, Mazza said.
Some near-term pullback is considered healthy for the S&P 500 after its rally to an all-time high in the first quarter. Between 1991 and 1998, the index fell as much as 5% several times before rising again, but without correction of 10% or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
One drawback of the comparison is that the index now has a much greater concentration than in the 1990s.
Today's top five stocks Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all in the technology sector and account for nearly a quarter of the market capitalization, leaving the index vulnerable to more abrupt oscillations.
There are, however, other factors that bode well for stocks.
An analysis from BMO Capital Markets showed that S&P 500 returns tend to correlate with higher returns. Since 1990, the index has averaged annualized gains of nearly 15% when the 10-year Treasury yield was above 6%, compared to a return of 7.7% when the yield was below 4%, according to the 'analysis.
This makes sense to us, since lower rates can reflect sluggish economic growth, and vice versa, wrote Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO, in a note to clients.
Over the past week, 10-year Treasury yields rose to a yearly high of 4.74% on limited prospects for policy easing.
Early results from the current reporting season suggest that about 81% of U.S. companies are beating expectations, even amid high interest rates. First-quarter profits are on track to rise 4.7% from a year ago, compared with a preseason estimate of 3.8%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.
Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to jump 8% in 2024 and 14% in 2025, after moderate growth last year, according to data compiled by BI.
Earnings forecasts could be even higher next year if rates fall to zero in 2024, said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
This validates the upside potential for stocks, given that the market will anticipate these projections, he said.said on Bloomberg televisionearlier this month.
A booming economy will continue to support stocks even without a rate cut, Bank of America Corp. strategist Ohsung Kwon said. The biggest danger to that assumption will be a slowdown in the economy while inflation remains high, he said.
If inflation persists due to dynamics in the economy, that's not necessarily bad for stocks, Kwon said. But stagflation is.
