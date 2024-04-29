Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Rise, Boosted by Last Week's Tech Rally on Wall Street





TOKYO– Asian stocks were trading higher Monday amid optimism over the week-ending rally on Wall Street, even as eyes were on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for later this week. The S of Sydney & The P/ASX 200 added 0.6% in early trading to 7,621.40. South Korea's Kospi jumped almost 1.0% to 2,681.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2% to 17,859.39, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% to 17,859.39. Trading was closed in Tokyo on the occasion of a Japanese national holiday, Showa Day. Japan has a series of public holidays known as Golden Week, lasting until Monday. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said market sentiment was positive following Wall Street's tech rally last week. The recent string of strong earnings has boosted market sentiment, but what could be a risk factor is the decline in the Japanese yen, he added. Investors will closely monitor the latest developments regarding the Japanese yen's remarkable and volatile decline against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies, Innes said. The yen hit a new 34-year low after the Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates unchanged on Friday. This was in line with expectations, but what was unexpected was the central banks' apparent lack of concern over the exchange rate, Innes added. In currency trading Monday, the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 159.17 Japanese yen from 158.30 yen. The euro costs $1.0716, up from $1.0699. A weak yen can be a boon for Japanese export giants like Toyota Motor Corp. by increasing the value of their overseas profits when converted into yen. But a weak currency can harm the economy in the long run because it reduces purchasing power and possible wage growth. Japan imports almost all of its energy. On Wall Street, stocks closed out a relatively strong week Friday, with the S & The P 500 advances 1% to complete its first winning week in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%. Recent US inflation data has analysts expecting the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged. Its main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001. A report released Friday shows inflation remains high. After previously indicating that three interest rate cuts could occur this year, senior Fed officials have since said they may keep its main interest rate high for a while to ensure that the inflation is falling towards the 2% target. Treasury yields eased largely in the bond market on Friday following the inflation report. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.66% from 4.71% Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, remained more stable. It went from 5.00% to 4.99%. All things considered, the S & The P 500 rose 51.54 points to 5,099.96. The Dow gained 153.86 to 38,239.66 and the Nasdaq gained 316.14 to 15,927.90. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 80 cents to $83.05 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 91 cents to $88.59 a barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/stock-market-today-asian-shares-rise-cheered-weeks-109735749 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos