Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Rise, Boosted by Last Week's Tech Rally on Wall Street | International

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were trading higher Monday amid optimism over the week-ending rally on Wall Street, although eyes were on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled later this week.
Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% in early trading to 7,621.40. South Korea's Kospi jumped almost 1.0% to 2,681.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2% to 17,859.39, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% to 17,859.39.
Trading was closed in Tokyo on the occasion of a Japanese national holiday, Showa Day. Japan has a series of public holidays known as Golden Week, lasting until Monday.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said market sentiment was positive following Wall Street's tech rally last week.
The recent string of strong earnings has boosted market sentiment, but what could be a risk factor is the decline in the Japanese yen, he added.
Investors will closely monitor the latest developments regarding the Japanese yen's remarkable and volatile decline against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies, Innes said.
The yen hit a new 34-year low after the Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates unchanged on Friday. This was in line with expectations, but what was unexpected was the central banks' apparent lack of concern over the exchange rate, Innes added.
In currency trading Monday, the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 159.17 Japanese yen from 158.30 yen. The euro costs $1.0716, up from $1.0699.
A weak yen can be a boon for Japanese export giants like Toyota Motor Corp. by increasing the value of their overseas profits when converted into yen.
But a weak currency can harm the economy in the long run because it reduces purchasing power and possible wage growth. Japan imports almost all of its energy.
On Wall Street, stocks closed out a relatively strong week on Friday, with the S&P 500 rising 1% to complete its first winning week in the last four weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%.
Recent US inflation data has analysts expecting the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged. Its main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001. A report released on Friday, showed that inflation remained high.
After previously indicating that three interest rate cuts could occur this year, senior Fed officials have since said they could maintain its main interest rate elevated for a period of time to ensure that inflation moves towards the 2% target.
Treasury yields eased largely in the bond market on Friday following the inflation report. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.66% from 4.71% Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, remained more stable. It went from 5.00% to 4.99%.
Overall, the S&P 500 rose 51.54 points to 5,099.96. The Dow gained 153.86 to 38,239.66 and the Nasdaq gained 316.14 to 15,927.90.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 80 cents to $83.05 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 91 cents to $88.59 a barrel.