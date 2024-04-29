Reviews | Hong Kong stock market on track for return to better days





Investors in Hong Kong markets have faced a difficult time. The former IPO capital of Asia and the world experienced its worst listing market since the 2008 global financial crisis in the first quarter. After falling 14% in 2023, the moribund Hang Seng Index has shown few signs of life, with high interest rates offering less risky investment alternatives and good news rare. Good news is precisely what the Chinese regulator offered investors, announcing a set of measures intended to restore Hong Kong's status as a financial center.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced that it will facilitate listings of major Chinese companies and expand the Stock Connect program. Political aid had been expected for some time. President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said it is necessary to strengthen Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, a line the CSRC reiterated earlier this month. F China's watchdog launches 5 measures to help save battered Hong Kong market Xia Baolong, Beijing's top official in Hong Kong, said support was on the way. He highlighted the city's rule of law, competitiveness and innovation as part of its unique advantages, adding that new policies would help maximize the dividends of one country, two systems. The five measures include easing eligibility criteria for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the Stock Connect mechanism linking the markets of Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen, and easing listing rules for leading Chinese companies of the sector wishing to go public in Hong Kong. Other measures include allowing qualified mainland and Hong Kong real estate investment trusts (REITs) to access the Stock Connect channel, and including yuan-denominated stock trading desks on the Hong Kong side of the negotiation mechanism. A fifth measure optimizes the terms of mutual recognition of funds. Analysts say the new policy measures are expected to help expand the investor base, encourage capital inflows into the Hong Kong market and improve liquidity. Hong Kong stocks rose on the news, but the current high interest rate environment is still putting short-term pressure on Hang Seng and mainland stock markets. Chinese market watchdogs support diversion of mainland IPOs to Hong Kong With the city's base rate hovering at 5.75 percent, its highest level in 17 years, investors only need to leave their money in fixed deposits and can beat local inflation. Capital has fled to the United States to take advantage of the highest rates in two decades. But the measures are timely. The US Federal Reserve is expected to begin cutting interest rates later this year. These new policies are expected to enable Hong Kong and mainland stock markets to benefit from the return of capital flows. Hang Seng constituents trade at 5.8 times current earnings, the cheapest among 18 global indices. If things go as planned, Hong Kong could return to its former glory as Asia's financial hub, a scenario that would be welcomed by investors and policymakers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/comment/article/3260711/hong-kongs-stock-market-track-return-brighter-days The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos