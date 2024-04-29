Tesla, Alphabet, Paramount, Dominos, SoFi, Apple, Amazon and many other market players





Tesla jumped 8.4% after CEO Elon Musk made a surprise visit this weekend to China, where he pushed to unlock new driver-assistance technology for Chinese Tesla owners. Chinese officials told Tesla that Beijing has provisionally approved the company's plan to launch its fully autonomous driving system, or FSD, a software feature in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Tesla will deploy its autonomous driving technology based on mapping and navigation functions provided by China's Baidu

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the entertainment company's board was considering replacing Chief Executive Bob Bakish with a committee of executives to run Paramount as it explores a sale. Multiple reports over the weekend indicated that Bakish would be fired or resign as early as Monday. Paramount is also expected to report quarterly results on Monday.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Fulton Financial subsidiary Fulton Bank would take over deposits from troubled lender Republic First Bancorp.

which operated 32 bank branches in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York under the name Republic Bank. Fulton, up 3.1% in premarket trading, bought Republic First Bancorp through an FDIC-led auction after the Pennsylvania state bank regulators seize troubled regional bank. Republic First Bancorp is the first U.S. bank failure this year. Domino's Pizza jumped 4.2% after the pizza chain reported first-quarter profits and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts. AMC Entertainment was down 3.2% after the theater chain said Friday it expected to report a first-quarter loss of 62 cents per share, narrower than the $1.71 per share loss from the previous year and analysts' expectations of a loss of 79 cents per share. As expected, the first quarter box office was affected by the 2023 Hollywood screenwriter and actor strikes, CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. Earnings reports due Monday from SoFi Technologies

, ABOUT Semiconductor

, MicroStrategy

, NXP Semiconductors

, Chegg

, Logitech International

, and F5

SoFi was up 1.3% ahead of its first-quarter earnings release, scheduled before trading opened Monday. Analysts expect the financial technology company to report earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $55 million. Reports expected later this week from Apple

, Amazon.com

, Advanced microsystems

, Coca-Cola

, Elie Lilly

, Novo Nordisk

, McDonald's McDonald's

s Starbucks

, PayPal

, 3M

, Super microcomputer

, GE Healthcare Technologies

, Pinterest

, MasterCard

, Qualcomm

, Pfizer

, Modern

, CVS Health

, PorteDash

, Kraft-Heinz

, Zillow

, Quickly

, DuPont

, eBay

, First solar

, ConocoPhillips

, Amgen

, Global Coinbase

, Block

, and Hershey

Apple was up 1.9% at $172.55 after Bernstein analysts upgraded the iPhone maker's shares to market-beating and left the price target unchanged at $195. Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]

