Bitcoin ETFs set to hit Australian stock exchange in 2024





Australia is set to welcome a series of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to its main exchange by the end of 2024, similar to initiatives previously seen in the United States and Hong Kong. Kong. Key players in the financial sector, including Van Eck Associates Corp. and BetaShares Holdings Pty, are actively preparing for these launches, with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) expected to grant approval soon. According to sources who wished to remain anonymous, ASX Ltd., which facilitates about 80% of the country's stock trading, is expected to greenlight the first spot Bitcoin ETFs before 2025. The development comes amid global interest in crypto ETFs -currency is increasing, driven by large accumulations in similar funds in the United States, where players like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments dominate. “Inflows into the US digital asset market prove that digital assets are here to stay,” said Justin Arzadon, head of digital assets at BetaShares. He also mentioned that the company had reserved ASX tickers for spot-Bitcoin and spot-Ether ETFs, signaling strong preparations for imminent listings. An ASX spokesperson confirmed the exchange's engagement with several issuers keen to launch Bitcoin-based ETFs, although the precise timeline for these approvals was not disclosed. Potential Impact of Bitcoins on the Australian Superannuation Market The introduction of spot-Bitcoin ETFs could have a transformative effect on Australia's $2.3 trillion superannuation market. About 25% of the nation's retirement assets are managed through self-directed retirement programs that allow individuals to choose their investments. These programs are seen as key potential buyers of the new spot-crypto funds. “Self-managed super funds, brokers, financial advisors and financial platforms are creating a large enough addressable market to support substantial ETF growth,” noted Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments and capital markets at VanEck Australia. However, Australia's journey to adopting spot-Bitcoin ETFs has been fraught with challenges. Previous attempts to launch similar products on the smaller CBOE Australia platform have yielded limited success. The Cosmos Asset Managements ETF was delisted due to low inflows, and the Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, also launched on CBOE Australia, has only accumulated around $62 million in assets to date . Despite these setbacks, the move to the larger ASX platform is expected to provide these ETFs with greater visibility and potentially higher inflows, due to the ASX's larger trading volume and larger investor base. wide. The push for spot Bitcoin ETFs in Australia comes at a time when global markets are increasingly open to digital assets. Regulatory bodies around the world are gradually shaping frameworks for including cryptocurrencies in traditional financial products, reflecting a significant shift in their perception of stability and viability as investment options. BetaShares and other companies are actively preparing for regulatory approval, with a focus on addressing critical issues such as secure custody of tokens. “ASX is the exchange we want to be listed on,” Arzadon said, highlighting the strategic importance of ASX’s robust regulatory environment and established market presence. Lisa Wade, CEO of DigitalX, has suggested Australians could allocate up to 10% of their investment portfolios to cryptocurrencies, indicating strong confidence in their long-term potential as alternative financial instruments. “Cryptocurrencies have the potential to act as financial rails that could redefine the future of money,” Wade commented. At press time, BTC was trading at $62,508. Featured image created with DALLE, chart from TradingView.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitcoinist.com/spot-bitcoin-etfs-australia-2024-end/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos