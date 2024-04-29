Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts before a week full of results and Fed meeting
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting Monday as Wall Street prepares for a week filled with potentially market-moving reports.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading, coming off its best week since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 111 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%.
This week, about a third of all S&P 500 companies will report the profits they made in the first three months of the year. This includes heavyweights like Amazon and Apple. So far, the reports have been largely better than expected, with about half of the S&P 500's reports highlighted last week by Alphabet, Microsoft and others.
Dominos Pizza added to the pile on Monday, reporting stronger-than-expected results thanks to a second straight quarter of rising orders for delivery and takeout. Its stock rose 3.9%.
Such strong numbers helped the S&P 500 rally last week to its first winning week in four. Companies in the index appear to be on track to report 3.5% overall earnings per share growth from a year earlier, which would be the third consecutive quarter of growth.
The stock market will need such strength to stabilize after a difficult April. The S&P 500 fell as much as 5.5% during the month as signals of stubbornly high inflation forced traders to lower their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin easing interest rates. 'interest.
After starting the year predicting six or more rate cuts this year, traders are now betting heavily on just one, according to CME Group data.
When the Federal Reserve announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday, no one expects it to change its main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001. Instead, the hope is that the central bank can provide clues on when the earliest a rate cut might occur.
Much of the rally to record highs in U.S. stocks since late October has been built on expectations of upcoming interest rate cuts, which ease pressure on the economy and generally boost investment prices. If they don't arrive, the stock market could come under even greater downward pressure.
This week's Fed meeting will not include the release of Fed officials' forecasts for where they see rates heading in the coming years. The latest forecast summary, released in March, showed the typical Fed official at the time forecast three cuts for 2024.
But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could offer more color during his press conference following the central banks' decision. He may not offer much, as a substantial report will be released later in the week that could further change policymakers' outlook.
Economists expect Friday's jobs report to show that hiring among U.S. employers slowed a bit in April and that worker wage growth remained relatively strong.
Wall Street finds itself in a delicate position, where hopes are that the labor market will remain strong enough to help the economy avoid a recession, but not so strong as to fuel upward pressure on inflation.
Other reports likely to influence the market this week include the latest monthly updates on the manufacturing and services sectors of the economy, as well as details from the US Treasury on how much debt it will put at auction.
In overseas markets, the Japanese stock market was closed for a public holiday. But the Japanese yen continues to be the focus of the foreign exchange market, as it retreats against the US dollar back to its 1990 level. The sharp decline in the value of the yen has sparked market speculation about whether whether the Japanese authorities would take action. to support him. The Bank of Japan left its main interest rate unchanged on Friday.
In other markets, stock indexes rose in much of Asia, while they remained mixed in Europe.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.63% from 4.67% Friday evening.
___
AP Business Editor Yuri Kageyama contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wjtv.com/news/national/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-rise-cheered-by-last-weeks-tech-rally-on-wall-street/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts before a week full of results and Fed meeting
- French media: Actor Grard Depardieu in police custody for questioning over sexual assault allegations
- 2024 Dynasty Fantasy Football and Rookie-Only Rankings | NFL Draft Update | Marvin Harrison, Caleb Williams and more
- Orrick adds financial and technical regulatory advisor Ignacio Sandoval
- Kenya floods: At least 40 dead after heavy rains burst dam | BBC News
- BNPB records 267 homes damaged following the M6.2 Garut earthquake
- Will Imran Khan star in Aamir Khan's comedy film? Here's what we know
- Turkey supports outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Rutte's bid for NATO chief
- President Joko Widodo to hand over 10,323 electronic land certificates resulting from land redistribution in Banyuwangi – www.index.co.id
- Aramark Sports + Entertainment launches new consultancy “Immerse”
- The environmental impact of cricket in India
- Understanding the tax treatment of energy rebates