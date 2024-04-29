Stock market today: Wall Street drifts before a week full of results and Fed meeting

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting Monday as Wall Street prepares for a week filled with potentially market-moving reports.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading, coming off its best week since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 111 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%.

This week, about a third of all S&P 500 companies will report the profits they made in the first three months of the year. This includes heavyweights like Amazon and Apple. So far, the reports have been largely better than expected, with about half of the S&P 500's reports highlighted last week by Alphabet, Microsoft and others.

Dominos Pizza added to the pile on Monday, reporting stronger-than-expected results thanks to a second straight quarter of rising orders for delivery and takeout. Its stock rose 3.9%.

Such strong numbers helped the S&P 500 rally last week to its first winning week in four. Companies in the index appear to be on track to report 3.5% overall earnings per share growth from a year earlier, which would be the third consecutive quarter of growth.

The stock market will need such strength to stabilize after a difficult April. The S&P 500 fell as much as 5.5% during the month as signals of stubbornly high inflation forced traders to lower their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin easing interest rates. 'interest.

After starting the year predicting six or more rate cuts this year, traders are now betting heavily on just one, according to CME Group data.

When the Federal Reserve announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday, no one expects it to change its main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001. Instead, the hope is that the central bank can provide clues on when the earliest a rate cut might occur.

Much of the rally to record highs in U.S. stocks since late October has been built on expectations of upcoming interest rate cuts, which ease pressure on the economy and generally boost investment prices. If they don't arrive, the stock market could come under even greater downward pressure.

This week's Fed meeting will not include the release of Fed officials' forecasts for where they see rates heading in the coming years. The latest forecast summary, released in March, showed the typical Fed official at the time forecast three cuts for 2024.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could offer more color during his press conference following the central banks' decision. He may not offer much, as a substantial report will be released later in the week that could further change policymakers' outlook.

Economists expect Friday's jobs report to show that hiring among U.S. employers slowed a bit in April and that worker wage growth remained relatively strong.

Wall Street finds itself in a delicate position, where hopes are that the labor market will remain strong enough to help the economy avoid a recession, but not so strong as to fuel upward pressure on inflation.

Other reports likely to influence the market this week include the latest monthly updates on the manufacturing and services sectors of the economy, as well as details from the US Treasury on how much debt it will put at auction.

In overseas markets, the Japanese stock market was closed for a public holiday. But the Japanese yen continues to be the focus of the foreign exchange market, as it retreats against the US dollar back to its 1990 level. The sharp decline in the value of the yen has sparked market speculation about whether whether the Japanese authorities would take action. to support him. The Bank of Japan left its main interest rate unchanged on Friday.

In other markets, stock indexes rose in much of Asia, while they remained mixed in Europe.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.63% from 4.67% Friday evening.

AP Business Editor Yuri Kageyama contributed.