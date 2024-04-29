Stock market today: Wall Street drifts before a week full of results and Fed meeting

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are higher Monday as Wall Street prepares for a week filled with potentially…

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are higher Monday as Wall Street prepares for a week filled with potentially market-moving reports.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in afternoon trading, coming off its best week since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114 points, or 0.3%, as of 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.4%.

This week, about a third of all S&P 500 companies will report the profits they made in the first three months of the year. This includes heavyweights like Amazon and Apple. So far, the reports have been largely better than expected, with about half of the S&P 500's reports highlighted last week by Alphabet, Microsoft and others.

Dominos Pizza added to the pile on Monday, reporting stronger-than-expected results thanks to a second straight quarter of rising orders for delivery and takeout. Its stock increased by 5%.

Tesla also played a significant role in pushing the market and surged 16.7%. Its CEO, Elon Musk met with a senior Chinese official as it attempts to revive sales in the world's largest auto market.

They helped offset a 10% drop for SoFi Technologies. The financial services company reported last quarter results that were better than analysts expected, but its net profit forecast for the current quarter fell short.

Strong results released last week helped the S&P 500 reach its first winning week in four. Companies in the index appear to be on track to report 3.5% overall growth in earnings per share from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

The stock market will need such strength to stabilize after a difficult April. The S&P 500 fell as much as 5.5% during the month on signals from stubbornly high inflation forced traders to lower their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin easing of interest rates.

After entering the forecast of the year six or more With rate cuts this year, traders are now placing many bets on one, according to CME Group data.

When the Federal Reserve announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday, no one expects it to change its main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001. Instead, the hope is that the central bank can provide clues on when the earliest a rate cut might occur.

This week's Fed meeting will not include the release of Fed officials' forecasts for where they see rates heading in the coming years. The last set of such forecasts, released in March, showed that the typical Fed official at the time was pencil drawing in three sections for 2024.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could offer more color during his press conference following the central banks' decision. He suggested earlier this month that rates could stay high for longer because the Fed awaits additional evidence that inflation is sustainably heading toward its 2% target.

A consequential report released to Wall Street on Friday could further change policymakers' outlook. Economists expect Friday's jobs report to show that hiring among U.S. employers slowed in April and worker wage growth remained relatively stable.

Wall Street finds itself in a delicate position, where hopes are that the labor market will remain strong enough to help the economy avoid a recession, but not so strong as to fuel upward pressure on inflation.

Because inflation has been higher than expected and because the economy has remained very resilient, economists at BNP Paribas recently pushed back their forecasts for when the Fed's first rate cut might take place.

They planned to cut spending in July, but said waiting until September could prove too close to the U.S. presidential election in November. They are therefore now asking the Fed to make its first reduction in December.

Not only would the Fed want to avoid giving the impression that it wants to influence the outcome of the election, but the November election could also result in significant policy changes that would affect the direction the economy and inflation take, according to the Fed. The BNP Paribas team, led by Andy Schneider. .

Even if the economy evolves in a way that warrants a reduction between now and September, we believe these risks likely outweigh the marginal economic benefits that could accrue from a reduction just before the election, they said.

Much of the rally to record highs in U.S. stocks since late October has been built on expectations of upcoming interest rate cuts, which ease pressure on the economy and generally boost investment prices. If they don't arrive, the stock market could come under even greater downward pressure.

In overseas markets, the Japanese stock market was closed for a public holiday. But the Japanese yen continues to fluctuate sharply. It fell back to where it was against the U.S. dollar in 1990. This sharp decline sparked speculation about whether Japanese authorities would take steps to support the yen. The Bank of Japan left its main interest rate unchanged on Friday.

In other markets, stock indexes rose in much of Asia, while they remained mixed in Europe.

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.62% from 4.67% Friday evening.

AP Business Editor Yuri Kageyama contributed.

