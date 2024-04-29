Business
The top 10 things to watch in the stock market according to Jim Cramer on Monday
My top 10 things to watch for Monday April 29
- US stocks are up Monday after S&P500 And Nasdaq broke multi-week losing streaks. THE Dow saw back-to-back weekly wins. In my Sunday column, I looked at five active sectors in the market and the most notable stocks in each.
- It's a huge earnings week with 12 stocks in the Investing Club portfolio reporting, including Amazon after the bell Tuesday and Apple after Thursday's close. A third of S&P 500 companies report this week. Apple receives an update from Bernstein and grows more than 2.5%. There will also be a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve, starting Tuesday.
- This will be after the Fed's decision on Wednesday. But the key economic figure of the week comes on Friday when the government releases its monthly jobs report. Growth of 250,000 non-farm jobs is expected in April.
- Ahead of profits, Amazon says more packages are arriving to customers in a day or less after a significant investment in fast fulfillment. Lower costs, demand for cloud and faster deliveries have led to higher profits in recent quarters.
- There is speculation that Amazon may declare a dividend. If the e-commerce and cloud giant began making quarterly payments, it would join Alphabet, which declared its first-ever dividend last week, and its compatriot. Metaplatformswho did it earlier this year.
- You're here shares jumped more than 13% after the electric vehicle maker cleared a significant regulatory hurdle to roll out its driver-assistance software, which it calls fully autonomous driving (FSD), in China. CEO Elon Musk made a surprise trip to China this weekend, raising hopes that FSD software would be allowed nationwide there.
- American airlines cuts some lines because of Boeingdelivery delays. Dreamliners and 737 Max are arriving late due to supply chain and security issues.
- Wells Fargo and Jefferies raise their GE Aerospace price targets and retain their Buy ratings after last week's strong quarter.
- GE Power spin-off GE Vernova catches a price target hike at Bank of America, which retained its neutral rating. BofA analysts like what they saw on quarterly margins and book-to-bill ratio.
- The Club owns the other GE spin-off, GE Health. GEHC reports results before the bell Tuesday. We will focus on the orders and backlog as well as the margins of the medical technology company.
Subscribe to my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free
(See here for a complete list of actions of Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.)
As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling a stock in his charity's portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade.
THE ABOVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE INVESTMENT CLUB IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, WITH OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/29/jim-cramers-top-10-things-to-watch-in-the-stock-market-monday.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OAN removes false story about Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen
- President Jokowi welcomes Singaporean Prime Minister Lee to Bogor Palace
- Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan keeps Saba Azad close as couples are mobbed by fans; Jr NTR stops to take a selfie. Watch | Bollywood News
- The top 10 things to watch in the stock market according to Jim Cramer on Monday
- JCU students take part in the International Journalism Festival
- Xi Jinping in Occitania, Alain Ferrand in police custody, rain in the PO… the essential news in the region
- WJCC Schools on Stage: Warhill High School presents Peter and the Starcatcher
- How hockey captured the hearts of Louisiana's capital | Louisiana inspired
- Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photos
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office: Inside Episode 4 | Masterpiece
- New study finds politicians can influence voters with their facial expressions
- Putin probably didn't order Navalny's death, US intelligence official says