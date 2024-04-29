The top 10 things to watch in the stock market according to Jim Cramer on Monday

My Top 10 Things to Watch Monday, April 29 US stocks are higher on Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke multi-week losing streaks. The Dow has posted back-to-back weekly gains. In my Sunday column, I looked at five active sectors in the market and the most notable stocks in each. It's a huge earnings week with 12 stocks in the Investing Club portfolio reporting, including Amazon after Tuesday's bell and Apple after Thursday's close. A third of S&P 500 companies report this week. Apple receives an update from Bernstein and grows more than 2.5%. There will also be a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve, starting Tuesday. This will be after the Fed's decision on Wednesday. But the key economic figure of the week comes on Friday when the government releases its monthly jobs report. Growth of 250,000 non-farm jobs is expected in April. Ahead of profits, Amazon says more packages are arriving to customers in a day or less after a significant investment in fast fulfillment. Lower costs, demand for cloud and faster deliveries have led to higher profits in recent quarters. There is speculation that Amazon may declare a dividend. If the e-commerce and cloud giant began paying quarterly dividends, it would join Alphabet, which declared its first-ever dividend last week, and fellow company Meta Platforms, which did so earlier this year. Shares of Tesla jumped more than 13% after the electric vehicle maker cleared a significant regulatory hurdle to roll out its driver assistance software, which it calls fully autonomous driving (FSD), in China. CEO Elon Musk made a surprise trip to China this weekend, raising hopes that FSD software would be allowed nationwide there. American Airlines is cutting some routes due to Boeing delivery delays. Dreamliners and 737 Max are arriving late due to supply chain and security issues. Wells Fargo and Jefferies raise their price targets on GE Aerospace and maintain their buy ratings after last week's strong quarter. GE Vernova, spin-off of GE Power, sees an increase in its price target at Bank of America, which has retained its neutral rating. BofA analysts like what they saw on quarterly margins and book-to-bill ratio. The Club owns GE's other spin-off, GE Healthcare. GEHC reports results before the bell Tuesday. We will focus on the orders and backlog as well as the margins of the medical technology company. Sign up for my free e-newsletter Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market (see here for a complete list of stocks from Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert. before Jim made a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling a stock in his charity's portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

