FACT SHEET: In National Small Business Week, Biden-Harris Administration Announces Record Amount of Federal Purchases for Small Businesses





As Congressional Republicans propose cutting SBA funding by 31%, White House releases report on 2024 small business boom that shows SBA small dollar loans on track to nearly double since 2020. Small businesses are the engines of the economy. As President Biden says, every time someone starts a new small business, it is an act of hope and confidence in our economy. In celebration of National Small Business Week, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new steps in supporting small businesses across the country. Since taking office, the Biden-Harris administration has overseen a sustained boom in small businesses across the country. The President's agenda has generated the first, second and third highest years of new case filing rates on record and is on track for the fourth with Americans filing a record 17.2 million new claims business. Business applications are a leading indicator of new business creation, and the historic growth of business applications has coincided with the strongest job market in decades. And traditionally underserved small businesses are experiencing near-historic growth, with Black business ownership growing at the fastest rate in 30 years and Latino business ownership growing at the fastest pace in more than a decade. Congressional Republicans have harmed small businesses by attempting to repeal Inflation Reduction Act investments that lower costs for small businesses. House Republicans are also threatening to help small businesses across the country by proposing draconian cuts to the Small Business Administration as part of their 31% reduction in government spending. And House Republicans would roll back the President's agenda to advance racial and gender equity in federal contracting. President Biden is fighting to expand the small business boom spurred by his agenda. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced: New records for federal investments in small businesses, including disadvantaged small businesses (SDBs). The Small Business Administration (SBA) has released its Purchasing Dashboard showing that in fiscal year 2023, the Biden-Harris administration awarded a record number of federal contracts to small businesses at federal agencies. In total, a record $178.6 billion, or 28.4 percent of all contract dollars, went to small businesses. This includes: $76.2 billion for SDBs , totaling 12.1 percent of federal contract dollars and exceeding the 12 percent FY23 target established by the Office of Management and Budget. This represents the third consecutive year of record awards to SDBs under President Biden, and puts the administration on track to meet the President's goal of increasing federal contract dollars awarded to SDBs by 50% by 2025. Increasing federal investments in underfunded businesses helps more Americans realize their entrepreneurial dreams, strengthens the supplier base, and helps reduce persistent wealth disparities. $32 billion to Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB), representing an increase of nearly $4 billion from FY 2022. The administration exceeded its goal by nearly 70%, with a total of 5.07% of federal contract dollars going to SDVOSB.

In FY23, government contracts with small businesses supported one million jobs, including in manufacturing, construction, research and development, technology, defense and other vital industries.

Across the federal government, 22 agencies received an A or higher on their individual procurement scorecards, surpassing last year's total.

In collaboration with the dashboard, the SBA published data on federal contracts broken down by race and ethnicity of business owners for FY23, showing that businesses from historically underrepresented groups earned more from federal contracts across all categories. Third annual report on the small business boom released. The White House released its third annual report on the small business boom, illustrating the Biden-Harris administration's continued accomplishments in supporting small businesses by expanding access to capital, providing small businesses with more concrete support, ensuring federal spending benefits small businesses and building a fairer tax code. The report shows that the Administration continued to make historic progress on the 35 commitments in the initial report, including: The SBA nearly doubled its small dollar loans. Small businesses consistently express the need for access to small loan amounts, with investigation results indicate that more than 50% of small businesses are seeking loans under $100,000, but only a third of the smallest businesses, those with an annual turnover of $100,000 or less, report receiving all of the financing they request from banks. Less than a year after implementing policy reforms to increase access to small dollar loans, the SBA is on track to nearly double the number of small loans approved compared to the last year of the previous administration , with more than 20,000 7(a) loans under $150,000 approved. in fiscal year 2024. That's an increase of one-third from last year, which translates to 750 more businesses being approved for a small-dollar loan each month. Thanks to the American Rescue Plans, the state's Small Business Credit Initiative has approved more than $8 billion in capital support for small businesses. , by mobilizing much more financing from the private sector. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Treasury's nearly $10 billion State Small Business Initiative (SSBCI) program provides funding to states, territories, and tribal governments that encourage loans and investments in small businesses, and provides essential technical assistance. So far, Treasury has approved allocations of $8.4 billion to 55 states and territories and 34 tribal governments, which are expected to catalyze at least $10 in private investment for every dollar of SSBCI capital funding. Already $1.1 billion Approved financing has been deployed to support loans or investments to small businesses or investments in venture capital funds. To date, Treasury has also announced the approval of more than $135 million in technical assistance grants to 40 states and territories. Providing more than $250 billion to small businesses through SBA loan programs by the end of the decade. In 2021, the SBA has committed to providing more than $250 billion in financing to more than 500,000 small businesses by the end of the decade. Under this administration, the SBA has taken numerous steps to expand access to capital, including finalizing rules to increase small dollar loans, expanding programs that help connect traditionally underserved businesses to resources, and revamping its Lender Match portal. As a result, the SBA has provided nearly $124 billion in financing to small businesses through its 7(a), 504, and microcredit programs, putting them in a position to achieve their goal. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/04/29/fact-sheet-celebrating-national-small-business-week-biden-harris-administration-announces-a-record-in-federal-procurement-dollars-awarded-to-small-businesses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos