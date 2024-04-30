Stock market today: Wall Street up to start a week full of results and Fed meeting





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks rose Monday to start a week filled with potentially market-moving reports. The S&P 500 rose 16.21 points, or 0.3%, to 5,116.17, coming off its best week since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 146.43, or 0.4%, to 38,386.09, and the Nasdaq composite gained 55.18, or 0.3%, to 15,983.08. This week, about a third of all S&P 500 companies will report the profits they made in the first three months of the year. This includes heavyweights like Amazon and Apple. So far, the reports have been largely better than expected, with about half of the S&P 500's reports highlighted last week by Alphabet, Microsoft and others. Dominos Pizza added to the pile on Monday, reporting stronger-than-expected results thanks to a second straight quarter of rising orders for delivery and takeout. Its stock increased by 5.6%.

Tesla also played a significant role in the market rally and surged 15.3%. Its CEO, Elon Musk met with a senior Chinese official as it attempts to revive sales in the world's largest auto market. On the losing side, SoFi Technologies fell 10.5%. The financial services company reported last quarter results that were better than analysts expected, but its net profit forecast for the current quarter fell short. Strong results released last week helped the S&P 500 reach its first winning week in four. Companies in the index appear to be on track to report a third straight quarter of earnings per share growth, according to FactSet. The stock market will need such strength to stabilize after a fragile April. The S&P 500 fell as much as 5.5% during the month on signals from stubbornly high inflation forced traders to lower their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin easing of interest rates.

After entering the forecast of the year six or more After rate cuts in 2024, traders are now placing many bets on one, according to CME Group data. When the Federal Reserve announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday, no one expects it to change its main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001. Instead, the hope is that the central bank can provide clues on when the earliest a rate cut might occur. This week's Fed meeting will not include the release of Fed officials' forecasts for where they see rates heading in the coming years. The last set of such forecasts, released in March, showed that the typical Fed official at the time was pencil drawing in three sections for 2024. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could offer more color during his press conference following the central banks' decision. He suggested earlier this month that rates could stay high for longer because the Fed awaits additional evidence that inflation is sustainably heading toward its 2% target.

A report released to Wall Street on Friday could further change policymakers' outlook. Economists expect Friday's jobs report to show that hiring among U.S. employers slowed in April and worker wage growth remained relatively stable. The hope on Wall Street is that the labor market will remain strong enough to help the economy avoid a recession, but not so strong as to fuel upward pressure on inflation. Because inflation has been higher than expected and because the economy has remained very resilient, BNP Paribas economists recently pushed back their forecasts for the Fed's first rate cut. They expected a move in July, but said September could prove too close to the U.S. presidential election in November. They are therefore now asking the Fed to make its first reduction in December.

Skipping September would not only help the Fed avoid the appearance that it is trying to influence the outcome of the election, but it would also give the Fed an opportunity to see if the election results in significant changes in the policies that affect the direction the economy and inflation are taking, according to the BNP Paribas team, led by Andy Schneider. Even if the economy evolves in a way that warrants a reduction between now and September, we believe these risks likely outweigh the marginal economic benefits that could accrue from a reduction just before the election, they said. In overseas markets, the Japanese stock market was closed for a public holiday. But the The Japanese yen continued to fluctuate sharply after falling back to its level against the US dollar in 1990. In other markets, stock indexes rose in much of Asia, while they remained mixed in Europe. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.61% from 4.67% Friday evening.

