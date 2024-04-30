Agencies set records for small business contracts in 2023





Agencies, once again, set new records almost across the board for small business contracting in fiscal 2023. New data from the Small Business Administration shows agencies awarded a record amount of 28.4% of all eligible federal contract dollars to small businesses. At the same time, the new SBAs small business dashboard data shows that agencies met or exceeded government goals in three of five socioeconomic categories, including service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. In total, agencies awarded $178.6 billion to small businesses last year, an increase of $15.7 billion from 2022. The government's small business contracting goal is to 23%. Lawmakers on the House Small Business Committee recently adopted a bill to increase this objective to 25%. FY23 P Time contracts in dollars and percentages for all categories*: Category Aim 2021 2022 2023 $(G) % $(G) % $(G) % Small business 26.02% $154.2 27.23% $162.9 26.50% $178.6 28.35% Disadvantaged small businesses 10.54% $62.4 11.01% $69.9 11.38% $76.2 12.10% Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business 4.28% $25.0 4.41% $28.1 4.57% $31.9 5.07% Women-Owned Small Businesses 4.85% $26.2 4.63% $28.1 4.57% $30.9 4.91% HUB area 2.44% $14.3 2.53% $16.3 2.65% $17.5 2.78% Pursuant to federal law, the SBA provided dual credit for awarding prime contracts in disaster areas awarded as a restricted area. The SBA also included in the calculation of government-wide achievements the Department of Energy's first-tier subcontracts that are required to be included by section 318 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2014 (CAA ), public law 113-76. Overall, the SBA says 10 agencies received A+ grades and two others received A grades on the scorecard, including the SBA, the Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, the Interior, Homeland Security and Commerce as well as the National Science Foundation, the General Services Administration. , the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Office of Personnel Management. The White House and SBA recognized the contracting achievements of small businesses during a roundtable discussion today as well as during National Small Business Week, which began yesterday. As part of the 2023 Dashboard, the SBA also released contracting data broken down by race and ethnicity of business owners, which showed that businesses from historically underrepresented groups earned more from federal contracts in each category. Agencies awarded an all-time high $76.2 billion to disadvantaged small businesses, surpassing the Biden administration's 12% goal. The White House has set a target of 15% for 2025. This marks the third consecutive year of record SDB awards under President Biden, and puts the Administration on track to meet the President's goal of increasing federal contracting dollars for SDBs. by 50% by 2025the White House said in a fact sheet released today. For example, African American-owned businesses received $10.2 billion in federal contracts in 2023, $800 million more than in 2022. Meanwhile, Hispanic-owned businesses saw the The total amount of their contracts increased by $943 million to $10.9 billion last year. FY23 Federal Dollar Contracts to Minority-Owned Small Businesses: Demographic category EX20 FY21 EX22 EX23 Dollar Increase under the Biden-Harris Administration (FY20 to FY23) Black American $9.4 billion 9 billion dollars $9.5 billion $10.2 billion 800 million dollars Hispanic American 10 billion dollars $10.3 billion $10.6 billion $10.9 billion $943 million Asian Americans $6.9 billion 7 billion dollars $7.5 billion 9 billion dollars $2.1 billion Asian American subcontinent $8.7 billion $9.5 billion $10.2 billion $11.5 billion $2.8 billion Native American $15.1 billion $17.4 billion 19 billion dollars $23.3 billion $8.2 billion In addition to exceeding the SDB goal, the SBA says agencies also exceeded the 3 percent goal for disabled veteran-owned small businesses. Agencies awarded $31.9 billion, or 5.07% of all contracts to these companies. It's also the first time the agencies have come close to meeting the women-owned small business awards goal in several years, falling short by less than 1 percent, while awarding $30.9 billion to these businesses. Alongside prime contracts, agencies have exceeded their targets by ensuring small businesses receive subcontracts. The SBA says 33.34% of all subcontracting dollars went to small businesses, more than 2% above the goal for a total of $86.4 billion. Unlike main contracts, agencies did not achieve all socio-economic objectives by subcontracting, with the exception of small, women-owned businesses. The women-owned small business goal was 5% and agencies achieved 5.65%, while missing the goals of SDB, HUBZone and Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses. This latest dashboard comes as lawmakers in the House and Senate push the SBA to hold agencies more accountable for contracts with small businesses. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, introduced the Accountability and Contract Clarity to Engage Small Suppliers and Small Businesses (ACCESS) Act last September ) to reorganize the objective structure. Lawmakers on the House Small Business Committee also passed several bills earlier this month to address long-standing concerns, such as ensuring agencies use plain language when drafting contracts and bringing more transparency decisions when agencies cancel small business contracts. Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

