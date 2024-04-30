Business
Fed meeting, tech results and upcoming jobs report
- It's a big week for the stock market with a deluge of economic data to be released.
- A Fed press conference, April jobs report and quarterly results will be closely watched by investors.
- Here are five major events to watch this week, according to Raymond James' chief investment officer.
This week promises to be a busy week for the stock market as investors prepare for a deluge of economic data and company results.
Raymond James Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam highlighted the top five things to watch this week that could have a big impact on stock prices.
From company results to April's jobs report, here's what to watch over the next five days, according to Adam.
1. “Powell's press conference could cause fireworks.”
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Fed's May FOMC meeting.
While the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, Powell could provide clues as to whether he is hawkish or dovish on future interest rate cuts. A string of back-to-back reports of higher-than-expected inflation has kept the Fed on guard about possible interest rate cuts, and investors are starting to worry.
“Powell will likely stick to his 'data dependence' scenario, reiterating that rates are likely at their peak, but may need to remain restrictive for a little longer. However, Powell will have to answer questions regarding the slowing growth and higher inflation reported this week in the GDP report and whether the three rate cuts listed in the March dot chart are still relevant,” Adam said.
Powell could also provide more details on the Fed's balance sheet reduction plans, which could impact stock prices.
2. “All eyes are on the quarterly refund announcement.”
The Treasury Department is expected to announce its borrowing needs for the coming quarter on Monday, as well as detail the composition of Treasury bond and coupon issuance.
A surge in tax revenue this year has left the Treasury's operating account “full of cash” at $955 billion. This suggests that the Treasury will have less need to issue a deluge of new bonds this quarter, which the market would welcome.
“The good news: Investor appetite for Treasuries has remained healthy. The bad news: The net supply of Treasuries to finance current deficits of around $2 trillion leaves much to be absorbed by the market,” Adam explained.
3. “Will earnings growth be enough to sustain the recovery?”
This is one of the busiest weeks for earnings releases, with just over 170 S&P 500 companies expected to report their first quarter results this week. The biggest companies reporting are Amazon on Tuesday and Apple on Thursday.
So far, S&P 500 earnings are on track to rise about 1.6% year over year, with most of that gain driven by ultra-large-cap technology companies. Investors will be listening carefully to the advice of company CEOs as the focus shifts to the rest of the year.
“As valuations trade near the upper end of their 20-year range, earnings will need to be the catalyst to push the market higher from current levels,” Adam said.
4. “Is manufacturing and service activity improving? »
The release of ISM manufacturing data last month showed a surprise jump into expansion territory for the first time since October 2022. New index data will be released on Wednesday, with expectations that expansion will continue over the course of of his second month. Meanwhile, ISM Services data will be released on Friday and is expected to show continued expansion for the 15th consecutive month.
“This is important because the services sector represents a larger share of the economy than the manufacturing sector. Overall, these figures reflect an expanding economy, albeit at a more modest pace,” said Adam.
5. “Will labor market resilience last?
Finally, the April employment report, which is due to be released on Friday, will be closely followed by investors. Economists' median forecast is that 250,000 jobs will be added to the economy. And if the unemployment rate remains below 4%, it will mark the second longest consecutive streak below 4% on record.
But there are signs of a slowdown in the jobs market.
“The employment subsectors in the ISM Manufacturing and Services readings are both in contraction territory and the number of job openings is near the lowest level since March 2021. The jobs report will provide a update on the strength of the labor market,” Adam said.
