Colombian stock market measures could allow it to remain in the JPMorgan index – president





By Nelson Bocanegra BOGOTA, April 29 (Reuters) – Steps taken by the Colombian stock exchange and securities issuers to improve liquidity may be enough to allow the country to retain its “emerging market” classification and remain in a key JPMorgan index, but further progress is needed. » declared the president of the stock exchange. Last year, JPMorgan warned that Colombia could be excluded from its MSCI emerging markets index and downgraded to frontier market status due to declining liquidity. The warning triggered a sharp decline in stock prices on the stock market, as a downgrade would keep foreign investors guided by the bank's cues away. Only three Colombian stocks are included in JPMorgan's MSCI index; Bancolombia, preferential Bancolombia and ISA energy conglomerate. The stock exchange reduced the costs of issuing new shares, while companies hired liquidity providers to promote them, among other measures, in a combined effort to increase liquidity, said the general director of the Colombian Stock Exchange , Andres Restrepo. “Based on our numbers, we don’t think the downside risk will materialize,” Restrepo told Reuters on Friday evening. “The performance of the three stocks that make up the MSCI Emerging index has recovered.” In March, Davivienda, Colombia's third largest bank, carried out a share issue for $183.4 million, while the Colombian subsidiary of the Spanish bank BBVA announced in mid-April that it was preparing a share issue amounting to 220 million euros. The next step will be to promote the inclusion of other companies in JPMorgan's MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which will require more equity issuance, said Restrepo, who has held the position since February. Cementos Argos could be a candidate following a decision to convert its preferred shares into ordinary shares, Restrepo said, adding that majority-state-owned Colombian oil company Ecopetrol could re-enter the index after its exclusion at the end of 2022. “Ecopetrol could enter the index very quickly with a decision which, I understand, is not an easy matter, but which consists of increasing its free float by not selling more than 3% (of its shares),” he said. Restrepo said. Currently, 11.5% of Ecopetrol shares are traded on the stock exchange, while 88.5% are owned by the Colombian state. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Oliver Griffin; editing by Andrea Ricci)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/measures-colombia-stock-exchange-may-135022060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos