



NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are falling after the latest warmer-than-expected economic data raised more concerns about inflation and interest rates remaining high. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% early Tuesday and on track for its first month of loss in the last six months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196 points and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Stocks struggled as traders largely abandoned hopes for multiple interest rate cuts this year. Reports showing inflation remains stubbornly high have pushed Treasury yields higher. Yields rose again after a report showed U.S. workers got bigger-than-expected gains in wages and benefits in the first quarter. THIS IS A LATEST UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below. Wall Street marked a slight decline early Tuesday as investors digested more corporate earnings reports while keeping an eye on potentially market-moving reports later this week. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each fell 0.1% before the bell. McDonald's fell less than 1% in premarket trading after the burger chain reported strong U.S. sales, but failed to meet Wall Street profit targets. International sales fell as customers from the Middle East and Muslim-majority markets were reduced. boycott McDonald's for months due to his alleged support for Israel. 3M jumped 7.6% after its sales and profits beat Wall Street forecasts. The maker of industrial, safety and consumer goods also issued full-year sales and profit guidance, reflecting the spinoff of its Solventum healthcare business in early April. Europe's largest bank, HSBC, rose 4.2% after announcing CEO Noel Quinn plans to retire after having held this position for almost five years. Quinn oversaw the sale of HSBC's businesses in Canada and Argentina and oversaw the bank's highest returns in more than a decade. Shares of Coca-Cola barely moved after the beverage giant beat analysts' sales and profit forecasts. Amazon and Starbucks report their latest financial results after the bell on Tuesday. Markets are also eagerly awaiting the latest policy decision from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Reports of stubbornly high inflation Traders expect fewer interest rate cuts this year. The main interest rate of the American central bank is at its highest level since 2001. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could give more color during his press conference following the central bank's decision. Investors also have in mind the jobs report released on Wall Street on Friday, which could show that hiring at U.S. employers slowed in April and wage growth for workers remained relatively stable. The hope on Wall Street is that the labor market will remain strong enough to help the economy avoid a recession, but not so strong as to fuel upward pressure on inflation. In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 edged down 0.1% in early trading, while Germany's DAX fell 0.4%. The British FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.2% to end at 38,405.66, returning from a national holiday. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4 per cent to 7,664.10. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 2,692.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1% to 17,763.03, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% to 3,104.82. In Japan, the government announced stronger than expected gains in industrial production, with a seasonally adjusted increase of 3.8% in March compared to the previous month. Weakness in the manufacturing sector weighed on growth in the first quarter of the year, but we believe consumption should improve on the back of a healthy labor market, said Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 25 cents to $82.88 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 29 cents to $87.49 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 156.91 Japanese yen from 156.28 yen. The euro costs $1.0721, down slightly from $1.0725.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.recorderonline.com/news/national_news/stock-market-today-wall-street-points-lower-as-markets-digest-earnings-ahead-of-fed-meeting/article_1a2da8d9-8f3b-56f7-a28c-3aebbd64dee9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos