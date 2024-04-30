NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are falling after the latest warmer-than-expected economic data raised more concerns about inflation and interest rates remaining high. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% early Tuesday and on track for its first month of loss in the last six months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196 points and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Stocks struggled as traders largely abandoned hopes for multiple interest rate cuts this year. Reports showing inflation remains stubbornly high have pushed Treasury yields higher. Yields rose again after a report showed U.S. workers got bigger-than-expected gains in wages and benefits in the first quarter.
THIS IS A LATEST UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
Wall Street marked a slight decline early Tuesday as investors digested more corporate earnings reports while keeping an eye on potentially market-moving reports later this week.
Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each fell 0.1% before the bell.
McDonald's fell less than 1% in premarket trading after the burger chain reported strong U.S. sales, but failed to meet Wall Street profit targets. International sales fell as customers from the Middle East and Muslim-majority markets were reduced. boycott McDonald's for months due to his alleged support for Israel.
3M jumped 7.6% after its sales and profits beat Wall Street forecasts. The maker of industrial, safety and consumer goods also issued full-year sales and profit guidance, reflecting the spinoff of its Solventum healthcare business in early April.
Europe's largest bank, HSBC, rose 4.2% after announcing CEO Noel Quinn plans to retire after having held this position for almost five years. Quinn oversaw the sale of HSBC's businesses in Canada and Argentina and oversaw the bank's highest returns in more than a decade.
Shares of Coca-Cola barely moved after the beverage giant beat analysts' sales and profit forecasts.
Amazon and Starbucks report their latest financial results after the bell on Tuesday.
Markets are also eagerly awaiting the latest policy decision from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Reports of stubbornly high inflation Traders expect fewer interest rate cuts this year. The main interest rate of the American central bank is at its highest level since 2001. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could give more color during his press conference following the central bank's decision.
Investors also have in mind the jobs report released on Wall Street on Friday, which could show that hiring at U.S. employers slowed in April and wage growth for workers remained relatively stable.
The hope on Wall Street is that the labor market will remain strong enough to help the economy avoid a recession, but not so strong as to fuel upward pressure on inflation.
In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 edged down 0.1% in early trading, while Germany's DAX fell 0.4%. The British FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.2% to end at 38,405.66, returning from a national holiday. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4 per cent to 7,664.10. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 2,692.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1% to 17,763.03, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% to 3,104.82.
In Japan, the government announced stronger than expected gains in industrial production, with a seasonally adjusted increase of 3.8% in March compared to the previous month.
Weakness in the manufacturing sector weighed on growth in the first quarter of the year, but we believe consumption should improve on the back of a healthy labor market, said Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 25 cents to $82.88 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 29 cents to $87.49 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 156.91 Japanese yen from 156.28 yen. The euro costs $1.0721, down slightly from $1.0725.