Why Japan's currency is collapsing right now, despite its red-hot stock market

The Japanese stock market has been on fire for several years. The Nikkei 225 index, which tracks the 225 largest companies by market capitalization on the Tokyo Japanese Stock Exchange, has surged 130% since its COVID-induced low in March 2020 to reach a record high of more than 38,000. This is even better than the impressive 121% increase in the equivalent index in the United States, the S&P 500, over the same period.

The recent developments in Japanese stocks are quite different from the pain of the previous three decades. The Nikkei 225 index last hit a record high during a stock market bubble in 1989, before three lost decades of weak economic growth and price stagnation in Japan led to years of underperformance. But today, as Japan's stock market enters a new era of strength, its currency has collapsed.

The yen briefly hit a 34-year low against the US dollar this week. And even after rising on Monday, perhaps due to an undisclosed intervention by the Bank of Japan, the dollar is now worth more than 157 Japanese yen, up from just 129 in January 2023. There are several reasons for the yen's underperformance against the Japanese yen. dollar, but the main point is clear: the rise in American interest rates.

The key lesson from Japan's struggles with the yen over the past two years is that what matters most for the currency's fortunes is expected interest rate differentials, said Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief economist. of the market at Capital Economics, in a note on Monday.

The term “expected interest rate differentials” may seem confusing, but it simply refers to the expected difference between interest rates in Japan and other parts of the world, particularly the United States.

When interest rates in the United States or other Western powers are higher than those in Japan, it puts pressure on the yen. Goltermann noted that there were two main reasons for this phenomenon. First, due to Japan's low interest rates, the yen is often used in so-called carry trades. This is when investors borrow at a low interest rate to invest in an asset with a higher return.

For example, a fund manager can borrow yen and then invest that money in higher-yielding Indian bonds, pocketing the difference. In practice it's slightly more complex than that, because the fund manager in question would also have to exchange rupees for dollars and hedge their dollar risk, but that's the general idea.

All this means that when interest rate differentials between Japan and other major developed countries are high, traders will rush to borrow yen for the carry trade, weighing on the currency. And Bank of Americas analysts warned in a Friday note that the carry trade is unlikely to begin to decline significantly until the Fed begins cutting rates, which our U.S. economists expect in December .

Interest rate differentials between Western powers and Japan also impact investments and coverage of Japan's $4.2 trillion portfolio of foreign assets. When Japanese investors see that interest rates are much higher in other developed countries, they often increase their investments in these foreign assets, causing the yen to fall. This is why the growing interest rate gap between the United States and Japan in particular has become problematic for the yen in recent years.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates from near zero in March 2022 to a range around 5.25% and 5.5% today in order to combat inflation. But the Bank of Japan kept interest rates in negative territory for eight straight years until last month, when authorities raised rates to a paltry 0.1%.

Inflation peaked at just 4.3% in Japan in January 2023, and for a country that has struggled with deflation for so long, this wasn't really a big concern for the Bank of Japan, it's why officials were slow to raise rates. The Bank of Japan also noted Last week, at a policy meeting, he said he would keep interest rates unchanged, despite the huge interest rate gap with the United States and its weakening currency. Although officials added that they planned to gradually raise interest rates to 1%, investors generally balked at their dovish tone, leading to a fall in the yen. Markets appear to have responded more to the lack of commitment to short-term hikes than to promises of hikes in the distant future, Bank of America analysts led by Shusuke Yama said.

This accommodative policy hasn't been so bad for the yen as many investors expected US interest rates to fall this year. But as the U.S. economy proves its resilience in the face of higher rates and inflation shows signs of accelerating, most experts say Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues should not cut interest rates anytime soon, which means an even higher interest rate differential between the United States and Japan than was previously expected.

Capital Economics Goltermann explained that the BoJ's very gradual end to its negative interest rate regime leaves it essentially exposed to the monetary policy of other countries.

Absent an unlikely change of heart from the BoJ, the yen will likely remain at the mercy of developments elsewhere, particularly in the United States, he writes. With the FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday and key US data (ISM survey and non-farm payrolls), this week could well prove tricky for the yen.

Goltermann nevertheless said he expects the yen to rebound over time, noting that the currency is now undervalued, and he believes the U.S. and European central banks will eventually cut their respective interest rates. , thereby reducing the painful interest rate differential for Japan.

Despite the short-term noise in the data, we believe the monetary policy cycle in the United States and Europe is moving toward easing, he wrote. If this prediction proves accurate, our USD/JPY forecast for end-2024 remains at 145.

Bank of America analysts also said it may be a good time to buy the falling yen, arguing that the Bank of Japan will raise rates in the third quarter and the United States will cut rates, which would reduce the interest rate gap between the two. powers, paving the way for the appreciation of the yen.