Stock market today: an ugly month of April for Wall Street ends with more losses
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fall Tuesday after the latest reading hotter than expected on the economy has raised more concerns about continued high inflation and interest rates.
The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in afternoon trading and is on pace to close out its first losing month in the last six months. Its momentum has lost since setting records earlier in the year, and April is on track to be its worst month since September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 409 points, or 1.1%, as of 12:34 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.1%.
Stocks have struggled as traders have largely given up hope that the Federal Reserve will make multiple interest rate cuts this year. A series of reports showing inflation remains stubbornly raised pushed up Treasury yields in the bond market, which in turn increased pressure on stocks.
The stock market opens losing momentum. Here are more Seth Sutel APs.
Treasury yields rose again Tuesday after a report showed U.S. workers got bigger-than-expected gains in wages and benefits in the first three months of the year. While this is good news for workers and the latest signal that the labor market remains strong despite high interest rates, it fuels concerns that upward pressure on the labor market will continue. economy and inflation.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.66% from 4.61% just before the report was released. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, rose above the 5% level to 5.01% from 4.97% Monday evening.
No one expects the Federal Reserve to change its main interest rate on Wednesday, following its last meeting. But traders are now mostly betting that the Fed will cut rates one or zero times over the rest of this year, according to CME Group data. This is a big disappointment after traders entered into the year's forecasts. six or more cuts.
The Fed itself was earlier pencil drawing in three sections at prices in 2024, but senior officials recently suggested rates could stay high for longer pending confirmation that inflation is heading toward their 2% target. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, putting downward pressure on the economy and investment prices.
Without the benefit of lower interest rates, companies will have to make higher profits to support their stock prices, which critics have called too expensive after their run to record highs.
GE Healthcare Technologies fell 13.2% after reporting earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that were weaker than analysts expected. F5 fell 7.8% despite a better-than-expected profit. Its revenue fell short of forecasts and the company said its customers remained cautious and forecast largely flat IT budgets for the year.
McDonalds erased much of its initial loss and fell 0.2% after its latest quarter profit fell slightly short of analysts' expectations. He was injured by weakening sales trends in its franchised stores abroadin part by boycotting Muslim-majority markets due to the company's perceived support for Israel.
3M helped contain market losses, rising 3.9% after announcing results and revenues that beat forecasts. Eli Lilly rose 5% after reporting a stronger-than-expected profit on strong sales of its Mounjaro and Zepbound medications for diabetes and obesity. It also raised its revenue and profit forecasts for the full year.
This earnings season has been significantly better than expected so far. Not only have the tech companies that dominate Wall Street done well, but smaller companies in various industries have also performed well.
That's a change from the recent past, and it prompted Deutsche Bank strategists to raise their full-year profit growth forecasts for the S&P 500. Many companies are beating forecasts because They were able to squeeze more out of every dollar of sales. than analysts expected, according to Binky Chadha, chief strategist at Deutsche Bank.
Such strength could support stock prices even if interest rates end up remaining high, according to Kristy Akullian, iShares head of investment strategy for the Americas.
Stocks don't need rate cuts from the Fed for the recovery to continue, all they need is solid earnings growth, she said.
In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.2% after reopening after a public holiday. The government announced stronger than expected industrial production gains for the month of March.
Indices were mixed across much of the rest of Asia, but weaker in Europe.
AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
