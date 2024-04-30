GSA Releases Generative AI Acquisition Resource Guide for Federal Buyers





WASHINGTON Today, the United States General Services Administration released its Resource guide on generative AI and the acquisition of specialized IT infrastructure. This resource, which will be updated as technologies evolve, will support the federal acquisition community in purchasing generative AI solutions and associated specialized IT infrastructure.

This is one of several actions announced by the Biden-Harris administration. marks the first 180 days of the Executive Order 14110 on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.

This guide is a key part of our commitment to equipping the federal community to responsibly and effectively deploy generative AI technologies for the benefit of the American people, said Robin Carnahan, GSA Administrator. This new guide outlines common challenges, use cases, and other useful information to help government navigate the growing AI market and begin harnessing the power of AI to better serve the American people.

The guide includes considerations on the responsible acquisition of generative AI and presents questions contracting officers should ask to make informed procurement decisions. Additional guide topics include:

Examples of generative AI in government.

How to start defining the problem that agencies are looking to solve.

Recommendations on how to use testbeds and sandboxes before committing to large-scale purchases.

Considerations for data management, data protection and cost control.

Generative AI technology will continue to evolve and we know this resource guide should continue to evolve with it, said Laura Stanton, Deputy Commissioner of the GSA Office of Information Technology Category WHO posted a blog today discuss the guide for the federal community in more detail. Contract officers will play a critical role in working closely with program and IT staff to find, source, acquire and secure generative AI solutions tailored to agency needs. This guide is a start in helping the acquisition community enable their agencies to responsibly harness the power of this promising technology and better serve the American people.

In addition to the guide, GSA's other responsibilities in implementing the executive order include:

Supporting the national wave of AI talent and serve on the AI ​​and Technology Talent Task Force to accelerate the hiring of more AI technology talent in government.

Prioritize cloud-based AI products through FedRAMP, which ensures the security of cloud services used by the government.

