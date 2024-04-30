EY Acquires Nuvalence, Expanding Digital Engineering and GenAI Capabilities





April 29, 2024, TORONTO | Traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, Anishnabeg, Chippewa, Haudenosaunee and Wendat peoples Nuvalence, a technology consulting firm, has joined EY to accelerate the delivery of platform engineering, product development and generative AI (GenAI)-based services to organizations across industries and industries. Nuvalence brings to EY a seasoned team of more than 140 engineers, product managers and architects from across Canada, the United States and Colombia who will strengthen the ability of EY teams to help clients reinvent their industries with platforms AI-driven and value-driven. AI transformation is a priority for many organizations looking to future-proof their business models, says Dave McQueen, consulting managing partner at EY Canada. We are excited to partner with Nuvalence to deepen the breadth and depth of EY's AI-driven risk management and transformation capabilities to help clients successfully prepare for an AI-driven future. 'AI with cutting-edge platforms and products at the center. Together, the EY and Nuvalence teams will help clients navigate their unique transformation journey by unlocking the possibilities of GenAI to augment and reinvent their core business functions, while venturing into new models of value creation. Generative AI and data analytics are necessary to successfully manage anything digital, says Biren Agnihotri, head of digital engineering and AI and data at EY Canada. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Nuvalence teams to accelerate our growth and provide our customers with the platforms they need to be more agile, innovative and better equipped to respond to disruptive change. To illustrate how the company is helping customers create value through AI, Nuvalence created an AI-integrated platform that enabled a large automaker to centralize the digital management of its fleet. The platform integrates all aspects of manufacturers' relationships with their customers, from leasing and financing to maintenance and customer support. The extensibility of the platform allows other divisions of the manufacturer to easily create new experiences that connect seamlessly, ensuring rapid adaptation to customer needs and market demands. Nuvalence has consistently applied our deep technical expertise to some of the most challenging problems our customers face as they transform into platform and AI-centric organizations. We are extremely excited to continue and expand this mission within EY, said Rakesh Malhotra, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nuvalence. From the start, we have prided ourselves on creating AI platforms that have real-world, tangible impact for our clients and their customers, said Sinclair Schuller, co-founder and managing partner of Nuvalence. We are thrilled to join EY and grateful to be able to not only continue our mission, but grow it at scale.

