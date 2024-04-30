On this page

Date: June 13, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

The FDA will host a virtual listening session on June 13, 2024.

The purpose of the listening session is to solicit feedback on the Agency's use of and processes for its advisory committee system.

Advisory committees composed of external advisors support FDA's mission to protect and promote public health by providing us with independent advice on scientific, technical, and policy issues. The FDA makes final decisions on all matters reviewed by an advisory committee.

The committees are either mandated by law or established at the discretion of the FDA. Advisory committees must meet the requirements set forth in the Federal Advisory Committees Act (5 USC 1001 et seq.). General procedures for FDA advisory committees are included in the FDA regulations at 21 CFR Part 14.

Products regulated by the FDA can impact the daily lives of the American public, and advisory committees are an important part of the FDA's regulatory processes. Although the Agency frequently hears from certain groups about advisory committees, we want to hear more broadly from all parties interested in the advisory committee process and how advisory committees inform FDA decisions. We are hosting this virtual public meeting to provide an open and transparent platform for feedback on the advisory committees.

Comment and registration deadlines

May 13, 2024, at 3 p.m.: Deadline to request to speak during the listening session.

June 7, 2024:Deadline for those selected to speak at the listening session to submit all presentation materials, in PDF format, to [email protected]. We request that all presentation materials also be submitted to File No. FDA-2024-N-1809.

June 13, 2024:Deadline to register to attend the listening session; Registration can be done at any time before or during the listening session.

August 13, 2024:Deadline for submitting written/electronic comments toFile No. FDA-2024-N-1809. Additional comment information is available in the Federal Register notice.

The subjects

To make entry easier, the FDA has developed a series of topics covering the types of information we want to obtain:

Theme 1: Composition of advisory committees

The composition of a committee, which is set by each committee's charter, generally varies depending on the focus of the committee and the topics of particular meetings. In certain cases, the composition of a particular committee may be fixed by law. To the extent that there is flexibility in determining the composition of a committee or the expertise present at particular meetings: What categories of expertise, perspectives or voices are particularly important for representation on advisory committees?

What categories of expertise, perspectives, or voices may not be relevant given the topic or product type the committee is focused on? Are there ways FDA can better ensure that a variety of diverse perspectives and experiences are included in advisory committee meetings, and if so, how? In some cases, there is a legal obligation to include a consumer or patient representative on advisory committees. In other cases, an advisory committee's charter may allow for a consumer or patient representative to be a voting member of the committee. Consumers and patients may also participate in the open public hearing or submit written comments to the docket of a specific advisory committee meeting. Are there ways the FDA can better incorporate the consumer or patient voice into advisory committee meetings, and if so, how?

Topic 2: Service on an Advisory Committee as a Special Government Employee (SGE)

Serving on an advisory committee as an SGE gives individuals the opportunity to provide advice and recommendations on decisions that are often critical to protecting public health, but we understand that administrative burdens (e.g., the amount of integration paperwork and processing time) are sometimes dissuasive. EMS service. FDA is exploring ways to streamline EMS administrative requirements for initial hiring and meeting preparation. While FDA must remain in compliance with federal laws regarding federal service, how might we mitigate administrative barriers to service for EMSs? How else can FDA improve the advisory committee member experience?

Topic 3: Public perception and understanding of advisory committees

How do you think the public is aware and understands the role of FDA advisory committees? What steps can FDA take to improve public awareness and understanding of advisory committees and their role in providing advice and recommendations for FDA to consider in its decision making? How can FDA better communicate with the public about advisory committee meetings? FDA regulatory decisions are often, but not always, aligned with the advisory committee's recommendations. What steps can the FDA take to clarify to the public that its regulatory decisions consider the committee's recommendations, but that the committee's recommendations are only one of many factors considered? There appears to be a persistent misconception that the Advisory Committee's votes constitute the Agency's final decision on the matter considered by the Committee. Is there a way for FDA to adjust the discussion and/or voting processes that would improve the public's understanding of how FDA receives external advice through the exchange of information during meetings of the advisory committee and the ultimate importance of the discussions of the advisory committee?

Meeting materials

FDA intends to make meeting materials available to the public no later than two business days prior to the meeting.

