



To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Negro College Fund, UNCF representatives were welcomed to the podium of the New York Stock Exchange on April 25 at 4 p.m. Kiara Nicole Brown of Staten Island, a UNCF New York scholar from Howard University's Class of 2023, rang the closing bell to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the birth of the leading advocate for human rights equity education and economic mobility. Brown's ringing of the NYSE closing bell symbolized the collective journey of all HBCU students past, present and future and was representative of the remarkable UNCF supporters and partners who have fueled our mission, according to a statement from the officials at Staten Island's historically black colleges and universities. Fair. Special thanks to the NYSE and Chris Taylor, Vice President of Listings and Services at the New York Stock Exchange for today's warm welcome, the release said. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has been the largest private provider of scholarships and financial aid to African American and marginalized students seeking higher education opportunities. Dr. Frederick D. Patterson, former president of Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University), and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, educator and civil rights leader, were among its founders. Over the past eight decades, UNCF has helped more than 500,000 students to access and complete university. Through scholarships, internships and scholarships, UNCF has enabled students to overcome financial obstacles and pursue their academic ambitions. This support has not only changed the lives of individuals, but has also had a significant impact on communities and society as a whole. As we celebrate UNCF's 80th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible progress we have made through the generous support of individual donors, corporate partners, and philanthropists to advance educational opportunities for African American and other students underrepresented students, UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax said in a statement. We are proud of the generations of scholars who have benefited from UNCF programs and are now leaders in their respective fields. As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed. UNCF is dedicated to the goal of preparing a diverse group of qualified graduates who can make a difference in our country, close educational gaps, and ensure that all students, regardless of background, can receive a good education.

