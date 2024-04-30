Stock Market Today: A lousy April for Wall Street gets even worse as it crosses the finish line

NEW YORK (AP) New concerns about inflation and continued high interest rates are sending U.S. stocks lower Tuesday as the market closes its worst month since September.

The S&P 500 was down 1% in late trading and on track to close out its first losing month in the last six months. Its momentum abruptly reversed in April, falling as much as 5.5% at one point, after setting records earlier in the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 430 points, or 1.1%, as of 3 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.3%.

Stocks began falling in early trading after a report showed U.S. workers secured larger-than-expected gains in wages and benefits in the first three months of the year. While this is good news for workers and the latest signal of a strong labor market, it fuels concerns about continued upward pressure on the economy and inflation.

It's the latest in a series of reports on inflation and the broader economy that have proven stubbornly better than forecasts. That has caused traders to largely abandon hope that the Federal Reserve will make multiple interest rate cuts this year. That in turn caused Treasury yields to jump in the bond market, putting more pressure on stocks.

Tuesday's losses accelerated in the afternoon as traders made their final moves before closing the books in April and ahead of Wednesday afternoon's Federal Reserve interest rate announcement.

No one expects the Federal Reserve to change its main interest rate on Wednesday. But traders are now mostly betting that the Fed will cut rates one or zero times over the rest of this year, according to CME Group data. This is a big disappointment after traders started the year predicting six or more cuts.

The Fed itself previously considered three rate cuts in 2024, but senior officials recently suggested rates could stay high for longer while awaiting confirmation that inflation was heading toward their 2% target. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, putting downward pressure on the economy and investment prices.

Without the benefit of lower interest rates, companies will have to make higher profits to support their stock prices, which critics have called too expensive after their run to record highs.

GE Healthcare Technologies fell 13.1% after reporting earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that were weaker than analysts expected. F5 fell 7.8% despite a better-than-expected profit. Its revenue fell short of forecasts and the company said its customers remained cautious and forecast largely flat IT budgets for the year.

McDonalds erased an initial loss and rose 0.1% after its latest quarter profit fell just short of analysts' expectations. The company has been hurt by weakening sales at its overseas franchise stores, in part due to boycotts in predominantly Muslim markets due to the company's perceived support of Israel.

3M helped stem market losses, rising 5.3% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Eli Lilly climbed 5.2% after reporting a higher-than-expected profit on strong sales of its diabetes and obesity drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound. It also raised its revenue and profit forecasts for the full year.

This earnings season has been significantly better than expected so far. Not only have the tech companies that dominate Wall Street done well, but smaller companies in various industries have also performed well.

That's a change from the recent past, and it prompted Deutsche Bank strategists to raise their full-year profit growth forecasts for the S&P 500. Many companies are beating forecasts because They were able to squeeze more out of every dollar of sales. than analysts expected, according to Binky Chadha, chief strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Such strength could support stock prices even if interest rates end up remaining high, according to Kristy Akullian, iShares head of investment strategy for the Americas.

Stocks don't need rate cuts from the Fed for the recovery to continue, all they need is solid earnings growth, she said.

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.61% just before the report was released to 4.68%.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, rebounded above the 5% level, to 5.03% from 4.97% late Monday.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.2% after reopening after a public holiday. The government announced stronger than expected industrial production gains for the month of March.

Indices were mixed across much of the rest of Asia, but weaker in Europe.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.