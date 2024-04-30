Business
We aim for greater impact with updated plastic targets
Packaging is vital for our business. It helps us serve the needs of people around the world. It enables us to transport and keep our products safe and in top condition. Its also central to the experience of our consumers and to delivering unmissable superior brands.
But we know that the sourcing, use and end-of-life of our packaging must be carefully considered and designed to have a positive impact on our planet and society.
Plastic is a very useful packaging material. Its versatile, more lightweight than alternatives like glass, and more durable and waterproof than alternatives like paper.
However, a large amount of plastic packaging is mismanaged and ends up in the environment. We recognise were part of that problem, so weve got to be part of the solution, too.
Thats why weve identified plastic as one of our four sustainability priorities in our Growth Action Plan which is all about doing fewer things, better, with greater impact.
Looking back, we have already made real, tangible progress to reduce plastic waste and create a circular economy for plastic packaging.
Using less virgin plastic
Weve reduced our virgin plastic use by 18% against a 2019 baseline, and been recognised by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) as one of the businesses making the most progress in this space.
We introduced new product formats and packaging solutions like laundry sheets and capsules in cardboard boxes, to reduce or remove plastic entirely. We trialled over 50 reusable and refillable packaging models globally, and even managed to scale some at-home refill solutions. And we redesigned packaging to be lighter, which can reduce both plastic and transport emissions.
Incorporating more recycled plastic
Weve increased our recycled plastic use to 22% of our global plastic packaging portfolio, putting us firmly on track to meet our 25% goal by 2025. We helped create the global demand for, and supply of, high-quality recycled plastic (also known as post-consumer resin or PCR). Our number of PCR suppliers has increased from just two in 2016 to over 60 today. And many of our biggest brands like Hellmanns, Dove and Sunlight use 100% PCR in their bottles, where technically feasible.
Breaking new ground through partnerships and collaboration
Through our long-term partnerships, weve also been at the forefront of industry collaborations.
In 2017, we were the first major FMCG to sign up to the Global Commitment an initiative of the EMF and the United Nations Environment Program and we are committed to making our plastic packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable. Its objective is to unite the signatories around a common vision of a circular economy with shared objectives, rules and reporting indicators. Today, the 500 signatories represent 20% of all plastic packaging produced worldwide.
Through the Consumer Goods Forums Plastic Waste Action Coalition, we created and implemented the Golden Design Rules for optimal design, production and recycling of plastic packaging. Today, 72% of our plastic packaging portfolio is technically recyclable using existing technology. For example, we are rolling out technically recyclable toothpaste tubes for Signal and Mentadent, as well as trigger sprays for Cif, Domestos and Lifebuoy.
More work to do
While it is important to recognize the progress we have made, we also recognize that we have fallen short of some of our most ambitious goals.
When we first set our goals, we used the best information available at the time to develop a credible but ambitious plan. This was intentionally ambitious, given the scale of the problem we were trying to solve. For example, our goal was not only to reduce our use of virgin plastic, we wanted to halve it.
It turned out to be more difficult than any of us anticipated at the time. Assumptions made about the development of new technologies and infrastructure have simply not come to fruition because they are not entirely within our control. For example, a gap remains between the technical recyclability rate of our plastic packaging portfolio (72%) and the actual recyclability rate (53%). Designing our packaging for recycling is just the first step. Systems must also be put in place to recycle them, practically and on a large scale. Finally, external factors, such as the pandemic, have also created significant headwinds.
We learned from all of this. We now have more knowledge and ideas that were already being applied to updating our approach. For example, we better understand the challenges of scaling alternative business models such as charging stations. And we know now more than ever that cross-sector collaboration is essential.
Although it is disappointing to miss a goal, we are still confident that our goals were focused on the right, most important areas to address. Reducing virgin plastic, for example, remains the most effective way to prevent plastic pollution at source. That said, we now know we need more time, bolder innovation, and accelerated systemic change.
How and why we updated our goals
In line with Unilever's updated sustainability agenda, we are evolving our approach to be more targeted in allocating our resources, more urgent in driving actions towards our long-term ambitions and more systemic in our advocacy to address the factors that facilitate and block progress outside of our direct control.
We've updated our plastics targets to sharpen our focus and redouble our efforts on key issues.
Reducing our use of virgin plastic and developing alternatives to hard-to-recycle flexible plastic packaging materials, such as plastic bags, are priorities.
Our new objectives: more ambitious but more realistic
First, we aim to reduce our use of virgin plastic by 30% in 2026 and 40% in 2028. We have now set a clear interim target to help us build on our progress, improve transparency and strengthen accountability . Here, we are focused on increasing our use of recycled plastic, making our packaging lighter and scaling alternative formats, materials and business models.
Second, we will work to ensure that 100% of our plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable, by 2030 for rigid plastic, and by 2035 for flexible. We have separated rigid packaging from difficult-to-recycle flexible packaging, in recognition of the unique challenges associated with each format and the different solutions required.
For rigid plastic, which represents approximately 70% by weight of our plastics portfolio, we have made good progress in designing approximately 87% of our portfolio for recycling. Now focus on the more difficult non-recyclable components, such as caps, aerosol actuators and bottle pumps.
For hard-to-recycle flexibles, such as pouches, we are working on a range of solutions to reduce our use and replace them with alternative materials, formats and designs. Compared to rigids, this will require more time, as we develop and evolve new technologies. For example, our world-class team of packaging experts, materials scientists and digital modelers are developing next-generation flexible packaging materials.
Our third goal is to use 25% recycled plastic in our packaging by 2025. Our fourth goal is to collect and process more plastic packaging than we sell by 2025.
All of these objectives are fully integrated into the objectives and plans of our business groups.
Why collaboration and government intervention are essential
What we are sure of is that we cannot do it alone. Voluntary targets and industrial initiatives have their limits and, too often, they reduce the competitiveness of those who act.
More interventions are needed throughout the plastics value chain. For example, we cannot achieve our goal of making our plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable if the appropriate infrastructure and rules are not also put in place.
We need stronger, harmonized regulations to get everyone on the right path to eliminating plastic waste and pollution, and to level the playing field for all businesses. This is why we are calling on governments to support the industry in three key areas.
As co-chair of the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, we are advocating for a very ambitious outcome of a legally binding treaty that sets global, harmonized rules. Global action spanning the entire plastic lifecycle will help reduce complexity for businesses like ours, accelerate investment in proven solutions, and create the systems-level change we need to scale new solutions. This will also help ensure that all businesses follow the same rules.
We call on governments to accelerate the implementation of mandatory, well-designed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs that hold companies accountable for the packaging choices they make. They can help improve recycling systems, reducing the gap between technically recyclable packaging and that actually recycled, ensuring that money is reinvested in waste management and packaging innovation. This increases recycling rates and the supply of recycled plastic.
And finally, we call on governments to agree on well-designed reuse policies, tailored to markets and categories. This involves establishing harmonized standards, definitions, metrics and incentives to help create an enabling environment for large-scale reuse and recharging, while encouraging pre-competitive collaboration to help industry players to overcome common obstacles.
Ending plastic pollution remains a priority
We have no illusions about the scale of the challenge, but we believe that we are on the right track and that we must continue the journey that we have already started.
There is still much work to be done, but our targeted approach, rooted in reduction, circulation and collaboration, will help achieve better short- and long-term outcomes, as well as more targeted resource allocation and interventions. more systemic.
Tackling this issue remains a priority for our company and we will continue to work with others to end plastic pollution.
