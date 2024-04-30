Stock market holidays 2024: is the stock market closed on Wednesday May 1?





The Indian stock market will remain closed on May 1 due to Maharashtra Day. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, Maharashtra Day which marks the creation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. This happened following the linguistic reorganization of the states Indians. The market will remain closed two days a week in May. BSE and NSE will also remain closed on May 20. This is a public holiday which will be observed due to the Lok Sabha elections on this day, which will be held in all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. Sensex closed 188 points lower at 74,482 and Nifty lost 38 points to end at 22,604 on Tuesday. The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 406.59 lakh crore. Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were the top losers on the Sensex, falling as much as 2.08 per cent. Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended in the red. On the other hand, M&M, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers on the Sensex, rising 4.53 per cent. Market breadth was negative, with 1,822 stocks up versus 1,995 stocks down due to BSE. 133 shares remained unchanged. On the outlook for the stock market, Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, “We view the index's interim profit-taking as a healthy correction and expect Nifty to maintain its support around the 22,300-22,400 zone. Most key sectors, except IT, are participating in the movement, so participants must adjust their positions accordingly. Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “Nifty witnessed selling pressure as it encountered resistance near the previous high, resulting in a weak close. Other indicators such as the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 50-day moving average. Today's SMAs are positioned below the index value, suggesting that the current positive trend remains intact. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also indicates a bullish crossover. Over the next few days, the overall index trend may remain sideways unless it overshoots. the all-time high of 22,783. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 22,500, below which the index could fall further.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock information for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

