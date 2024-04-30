Business
Takeover panel proposes to refocus the takeover code on companies registered and listed in the United Kingdom // Cooley // Global Law Firm
On 24 April 2024, the UK Takeover Panel proposed reforms to restrict the scope of companies to which the Takeover Code applies. The Group suggests establishing a fundamental principle that only companies which are, or have recently been, both registered and listed in the UK should be subject to the Code.
In pursuit of this fundamental principle, and among a number of other matters submitted for consultation, it is proposed that:
- UK-registered companies whose securities are listed (only) on an overseas market, such as the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, should no longer be subject to the Code – which will be implemented through the abolition of the “test of residence” current.
- The run-off period for the Code to apply to a delisted company in the UK will be reduced to three years (instead of the current 10 years).
- A three-year transition period will apply to businesses that would otherwise fall outside the scope of the Code under the new rules.
In this alert, we explore these aspects of the proposed changes to the Code. We look forward to engaging with interested customers and others regarding these proposals during the consultation period, which ends July 31, 2024.
Removal of the residence test
The proposed reforms would remove the “residency test” – relevant for UK registered companies which have recently delisted their securities from a UK regulated market (delisted companies) and/or whose securities are listed only on the Overseas (UK companies listed overseas) – under which these securities companies may be subject to the Code if the place of central management and control of the company is in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or on the Isle of Man.
Based on the Panel's current established practice, the residency test is considered to be satisfied if the majority of the company's directors reside in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man. This gives rise to potential uncertainty, as the composition of boards and the residence of individuals may change from time to time, with the result that the application of the Code to a company may also fluctuate. Relevant companies, in conjunction with their advisors, can carefully monitor board composition to ensure that it does not fall within the scope of the Code. However, there may be ambiguity for shareholders and other market participants in understanding whether the Code applies to these companies at any given time.
Based on preliminary discussions with interested stakeholders, the Panel currently understands that in many cases UK companies listed overseas do not necessarily expect or wish to be subject to the Code. The Panel suggests that these companies should be subject to foreign market provisions (if any) with respect to the conduct of takeover bids.
Transitional provisions
At the same time, the Committee notes the potential value of the Code's protections for businesses, including UK companies listed overseas. The Group is proposing transitional arrangements whereby UK companies listed overseas would have a period of three years from the implementation of any new rules (transitional arrangements) to take steps to implement measures appropriate, such as the adoption of Code-type protections.
A typical way for a company to benefit from Code-type protections, as noted by the Committee, is to amend its articles of association to introduce nearly equivalent provisions for the Code's main stipulations, such as Rule 9's requirements for of obligatory offers. The suitability and practical effectiveness of such measures for overseas listed UK companies is an area of interest to the Group in the consultation.
The Group also suggests that shareholders of overseas listed UK companies may seek – and companies may wish to offer such shareholders – opportunities to withdraw from their investment during the three-year transition period, if they do not wish to cannot be shareholders of a company without benefiting from protections. permitted by the Code.
The effect of the transitional arrangements is that the residency test will continue to apply to deregistered companies and UK companies listed overseas for a period of three years after the implementation of any new rules.
Deregistration and cessation of being a company Code
Currently, there are a range of circumstances in which a UK company will continue to be subject to the Code even if it has delisted from a UK stock exchange and re-registered as a private company. During the consultation, the Panel proposes both to significantly reduce the circumstances in which the Code would continue to apply to deregistered companies and to shorten the liquidation period for the application of the Code from the current rule of 10 years to one period of three years. . Under the transitional arrangements, a company which withdraws from a UK stock exchange before the implementation date of a revised code will have a liquidation period ending either three years from the implementation date, or 10 years from the date of deregistration of the company, whichever comes first.
However, the proposed removal of the residency test (discussed above) together with the proposed adoption of a three-year liquidation rule means that the Code will continue to apply to deregistered companies for a period of three years from deregistration, whether or not these companies are deregistered. companies meet the residency test. Currently, a deregistered company is potentially subject to the Code for a period of up to 10 years but, as described above, can plan and take active steps to exit the scope of the Code by establishing a board of directors. administration that does not meet the residency conditions. test. Under the proposed new provisions, it will be possible for a delisted company to request an exemption from the Panel, thereby disregarding all or part of the provisions of the Code – generally, at the time of an offer or other action which would otherwise would activate the Code. Coded. The Panel proposed to retain its discretion to grant such waivers.
Certainty regarding the application of the Code
Overall, the proposals made during the consultation aim to refocus the application of the Code and the competence of the Committee on companies registered and listed, or recently listed, in the United Kingdom.
This fundamental principle will be underpinned by the following two concepts:
- A company is Registered in the United Kingdom whether it has a registered office in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.
- Be Listed in the United Kingdom (or having been listed in the UK at any time during a three year period preceding a proposed or possible offer, or any other event which activates the Code) means having securities admitted to trading on:
- A regulated market in the United Kingdom – currently the main market of the London Stock Exchange or the Acquis Main Market.
- A Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) – currently the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange or the Acquis Growth Market.
- A stock exchange in the Channel Islands or Isle of Man – currently the Guernsey International Stock Exchange (TISE).
Additionally, a revised Code would clarify that an MTF does not include bargain facilities (such as Asset Match or JP Jenkins), intermittent multilateral trading carried out by private companies in a selective (non-public) market on platforms such as PISCES,[1] or, under customary circumstances, trade on the secondary markets of crowdfunding platforms (such as Seedrs or Crowdcube).
Next steps
The consultation is open for comments until July 31, 2024, and the Committee wants to hear from businesses affected by the changes and their advisors.
Subsequently, the Group plans to publish its response statement in autumn 2024. Any changes made to the Code following the consultation would come into force approximately one month after publication of the response statement – subject to transitional arrangements currently proposed to last three years.[2]
[1] In March 2024, HM Treasury published proposals for a new platform which, if implemented, would allow private companies to trade their securities in a controlled environment and on an intermittent basis. This is called the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES).
[2] Certain aspects of the transitional arrangements are discussed in this alert. The transitional arrangements involve a number of other complexities which, if adopted, businesses will need to take into account their particular circumstances.
This content is provided for general information purposes only, and your access or use of the content does not create an attorney-client relationship between you or your organization and Cooley LLP, Cooley (UK) LLP or any other affiliated practice or entity (collectively referred to as “Cooley”). By accessing this content, you agree that the information provided does not constitute legal or other professional advice. This content is not a substitute for obtaining legal advice from a qualified attorney licensed in your jurisdiction and you should not act or refrain from acting on the basis of this content. This content is subject to change without notice. It is not guaranteed to be complete, accurate or up-to-date and may not reflect the most recent legal developments. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result. Do not send any confidential information to Cooley, as we have no obligation to keep any information you provide to us confidential. This content can be considered Lawyer Advertising and is subject to our legal notices.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cooley.com/news/insight/2024/2024-04-29-takeover-panel-proposes-to-refocus-takeover-code-on-companies-registered-and-listed-in-the-uk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says there's no 'Hollywood' drama in Chicago with Caleb Williams
- Tennessee men's and women's tennis host NCAA Regionals copy | Tennis
- Takeover panel proposes to refocus the takeover code on companies registered and listed in the United Kingdom // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- Former Google employees who appeared in court during Israeli protests claim they were illegally fired
- Even disillusioned young Indian voters favor Narendra Modi
- Erdogan is not going to Washington
- Theresa May rules out a return to Cameron-style politics
- American Pilot Missed for 57 Years During Vietnam War Spy Mission
- Outlander actor Brian McCardie dies at 59
- Highlighted Readers Can Get 45% Off At Cozy Earth During Deals Fest
- Considering generative AI as a technology enabler
- Regular breast cancer screening should start at age 40: USPSTF