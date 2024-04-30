Takeover panel proposes to refocus the takeover code on companies registered and listed in the United Kingdom // Cooley // Global Law Firm

On 24 April 2024, the UK Takeover Panel proposed reforms to restrict the scope of companies to which the Takeover Code applies. The Group suggests establishing a fundamental principle that only companies which are, or have recently been, both registered and listed in the UK should be subject to the Code.

In pursuit of this fundamental principle, and among a number of other matters submitted for consultation, it is proposed that:

UK-registered companies whose securities are listed (only) on an overseas market, such as the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, should no longer be subject to the Code – which will be implemented through the abolition of the “test of residence” current.

The run-off period for the Code to apply to a delisted company in the UK will be reduced to three years (instead of the current 10 years).

A three-year transition period will apply to businesses that would otherwise fall outside the scope of the Code under the new rules.

In this alert, we explore these aspects of the proposed changes to the Code. We look forward to engaging with interested customers and others regarding these proposals during the consultation period, which ends July 31, 2024.

Removal of the residence test

The proposed reforms would remove the “residency test” – relevant for UK registered companies which have recently delisted their securities from a UK regulated market (delisted companies) and/or whose securities are listed only on the Overseas (UK companies listed overseas) – under which these securities companies may be subject to the Code if the place of central management and control of the company is in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or on the Isle of Man.

Based on the Panel's current established practice, the residency test is considered to be satisfied if the majority of the company's directors reside in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man. This gives rise to potential uncertainty, as the composition of boards and the residence of individuals may change from time to time, with the result that the application of the Code to a company may also fluctuate. Relevant companies, in conjunction with their advisors, can carefully monitor board composition to ensure that it does not fall within the scope of the Code. However, there may be ambiguity for shareholders and other market participants in understanding whether the Code applies to these companies at any given time.

Based on preliminary discussions with interested stakeholders, the Panel currently understands that in many cases UK companies listed overseas do not necessarily expect or wish to be subject to the Code. The Panel suggests that these companies should be subject to foreign market provisions (if any) with respect to the conduct of takeover bids.

Transitional provisions

At the same time, the Committee notes the potential value of the Code's protections for businesses, including UK companies listed overseas. The Group is proposing transitional arrangements whereby UK companies listed overseas would have a period of three years from the implementation of any new rules (transitional arrangements) to take steps to implement measures appropriate, such as the adoption of Code-type protections.

A typical way for a company to benefit from Code-type protections, as noted by the Committee, is to amend its articles of association to introduce nearly equivalent provisions for the Code's main stipulations, such as Rule 9's requirements for of obligatory offers. The suitability and practical effectiveness of such measures for overseas listed UK companies is an area of ​​interest to the Group in the consultation.

The Group also suggests that shareholders of overseas listed UK companies may seek – and companies may wish to offer such shareholders – opportunities to withdraw from their investment during the three-year transition period, if they do not wish to cannot be shareholders of a company without benefiting from protections. permitted by the Code.

The effect of the transitional arrangements is that the residency test will continue to apply to deregistered companies and UK companies listed overseas for a period of three years after the implementation of any new rules.

Deregistration and cessation of being a company Code

Currently, there are a range of circumstances in which a UK company will continue to be subject to the Code even if it has delisted from a UK stock exchange and re-registered as a private company. During the consultation, the Panel proposes both to significantly reduce the circumstances in which the Code would continue to apply to deregistered companies and to shorten the liquidation period for the application of the Code from the current rule of 10 years to one period of three years. . Under the transitional arrangements, a company which withdraws from a UK stock exchange before the implementation date of a revised code will have a liquidation period ending either three years from the implementation date, or 10 years from the date of deregistration of the company, whichever comes first.

However, the proposed removal of the residency test (discussed above) together with the proposed adoption of a three-year liquidation rule means that the Code will continue to apply to deregistered companies for a period of three years from deregistration, whether or not these companies are deregistered. companies meet the residency test. Currently, a deregistered company is potentially subject to the Code for a period of up to 10 years but, as described above, can plan and take active steps to exit the scope of the Code by establishing a board of directors. administration that does not meet the residency conditions. test. Under the proposed new provisions, it will be possible for a delisted company to request an exemption from the Panel, thereby disregarding all or part of the provisions of the Code – generally, at the time of an offer or other action which would otherwise would activate the Code. Coded. The Panel proposed to retain its discretion to grant such waivers.

Certainty regarding the application of the Code

Overall, the proposals made during the consultation aim to refocus the application of the Code and the competence of the Committee on companies registered and listed, or recently listed, in the United Kingdom.

This fundamental principle will be underpinned by the following two concepts:

A company is Registered in the United Kingdom whether it has a registered office in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

whether it has a registered office in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man. Be Listed in the United Kingdom (or having been listed in the UK at any time during a three year period preceding a proposed or possible offer, or any other event which activates the Code) means having securities admitted to trading on: A regulated market in the United Kingdom – currently the main market of the London Stock Exchange or the Acquis Main Market. A Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) – currently the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange or the Acquis Growth Market. A stock exchange in the Channel Islands or Isle of Man – currently the Guernsey International Stock Exchange (TISE).

(or having been listed in the UK at any time during a three year period preceding a proposed or possible offer, or any other event which activates the Code) means having securities admitted to trading on:

Additionally, a revised Code would clarify that an MTF does not include bargain facilities (such as Asset Match or JP Jenkins), intermittent multilateral trading carried out by private companies in a selective (non-public) market on platforms such as PISCES,[1] or, under customary circumstances, trade on the secondary markets of crowdfunding platforms (such as Seedrs or Crowdcube).

Next steps

The consultation is open for comments until July 31, 2024, and the Committee wants to hear from businesses affected by the changes and their advisors.

Subsequently, the Group plans to publish its response statement in autumn 2024. Any changes made to the Code following the consultation would come into force approximately one month after publication of the response statement – ​​subject to transitional arrangements currently proposed to last three years.[2]

[1] In March 2024, HM Treasury published proposals for a new platform which, if implemented, would allow private companies to trade their securities in a controlled environment and on an intermittent basis. This is called the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES).

[2] Certain aspects of the transitional arrangements are discussed in this alert. The transitional arrangements involve a number of other complexities which, if adopted, businesses will need to take into account their particular circumstances.