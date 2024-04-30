NASA's long-term missions could be affected by budget caps, lawmakers warn





Lawmakers fear last year's debt ceiling deal could hurt NASA's long-term plans to return to the Moon and send astronauts to Mars. At a House Science, Space and Technology Committee audience Tuesday to discuss NASA's fiscal 2025 budget request, Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla. The panel's chairman said Congress must provide the agency with sufficient support to accomplish its missions. Failure to do so will force NASA to take on more work than it has funding to accomplish, which will only set it up for failure by asking it to do too much with too little, Lucas added. The Fiscal Responsibility Act, which President Joe Biden signed in May 2023, included caps on federal discretionary funding for FY24 and FY25. NASA's budget request for the next fiscal year exceeds $25 billion , the same amount it received in FY23. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told lawmakers that the spending limits will partly impact some contracts across all NASA centers. He added that maintaining aging structures is also an issue the agency has had to postpone to meet budget limits. What I'm hoping is that when you finish the 24 and 25 year cycle and you get to 26 with all the other tax things you have to consider, there might be additional appropriations for NASA for meet its facility needs, Nelson. said. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. The panel's ranking member said the FY25 request allows for progress on many of the agency's most immediate priorities, but cautioned that NASA faces challenges in simultaneously juggling future projects with a constrained budget. NASA is already pursuing several ambitious initiatives, including its Artemis mission to return humans to the Moon as part of a long-term plan to send astronauts to Mars. Lofgren noted that NASA plans to transition from use of the International Space Station to commercial low-altitude platforms at the end of the decade, the same time NASA also plans to launch an annual cadence of Artemis missions to the Moon. “I recognize that difficult decisions must be made,” Lofgren said, adding that it is also imperative that NASA has clear plans ready to act on the other side of the current budget horizon. Nelson noted that some NASA projects are already facing cost and schedule overruns, such as the agency's Mars sample return mission. He said he had ended efforts to collect samples from the planet's surface after independent studies suggested it would cost up to $11 billion and may not be feasible until 2040. To keep the Artemis mission and plans to replace the aging International Space Station with a commercial solution on track, Nelson said he hopes Congress will be a little more generous to ensure there is no not have this gap when it comes to future funding for NASA.

