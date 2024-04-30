Burger King parent company to invest another $300 million to upgrade its restaurants





By Emily Bary Stocks rebound as earnings, sales and same-store sales beat expectations, amid strength at Popeye's and Tim Hortons. Restaurant Brands International Inc. beat profit expectations with its latest results Tuesday, while announcing plans to invest more in renovating Burger King. In September 2022, the company announced plans to spend $250 million on renovations and relocations of Burger King restaurants. On Tuesday, the company announced it would invest an additional $300 million between 2025 and 2028 to modernize restaurants. This will put the chain on track to have 85-95% of its restaurants representing the “modern image” by 2028. “We are committed to providing our guests with the best experience at all of our restaurants, which includes a modern, exciting restaurant image and a digital experience that exceeds their expectations,” said Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America. The stock (QSR) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading, putting it on track for the biggest one-day post-earnings gain since August 4, 2022. The company reported net income of $328 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $277 million, or 61 cents per share, for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands posted earnings per share of 73 cents, down from 75 cents per share in the year-ago quarter but above the FactSet consensus of 72 cents per share. Total revenue rose to $1.74 billion from $1.59 billion a year earlier, when analysts were modeling $1.70 billion. Consolidated same-store sales, or sales at restaurants open more than a year, rose 4.6%, beating the FactSet consensus of 3.7% growth. Among the company's restaurant brands, Burger King's same-store sales rose 3.8%, but missed the FactSet consensus of a 4.1% rise, while growth in Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen same-store sales of 5.7% beat expectations for growth of 4.3%. Tim Hortons same-store sales jumped 6.9%, beating forecasts for a 5.7% increase. Burger King's overall sales increased 2.6% to $2.75 billion. Sales at Tim Hortons rose 7.8% to $1.73 billion and Popeye's sales climbed 10.4% to $1.52 billion. The stock has lost 5.5% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 SPX index has gained 7.3%. -Émilie Bary This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04/30/24 0841ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/2024043074/burger-kings-parent-company-to-invest-300-million-more-to-modernize-restaurants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos