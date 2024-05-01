Connect with us

Stock market holidays 2024: Is the Indian stock market closed on May 1?

Stock market holidays 2024: Amid Maharashtra Day celebrations in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, some sections of investors and observers of the Indian stock market might be wondering whether Dalal Street will remain open today or not. For such people, it is advisable to log on to the official website of BSE and check the list of stock market holidays 2024. There you can find the complete list of stock market holidays 2024.

Today, the Indian stock market is open or closed?

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on May 1, 2024 for Maharashtra Day. This means there will be no trading activity on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday. However, the Indian commodities market will remain closed in the morning while it will remain open in the evening. This means that trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange or MCX will resume at 5:00 p.m. in the evening instead of 9:00 a.m. in the morning. Other than that, no trade settlements will take place on Wednesday.

As May 1, 2024 is a settlement holiday, the commodity account balance on Wednesday will not include profits (both realized and marked to market) from trades or commodity derivative positions made on the 28th. April 2024, nor will it include credits for existing option positions as of April 28, 2024.

Stock market holidays in May 2024

After May 1, 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on May 20, 2024 due to the Lok Sabha elections to be held in Mumbai. As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, a total of 15 stock market holidays have been declared in 2024. After May 1, 2024, there will be only one stock market holiday in May 2024.

Stock market holidays in 2024

After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 20, 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on June 17, 2024 for Bakri Eid. There will be a stock market holiday in July, August and October while there will be no public holiday in September 2024. In July 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed on the 17th of the month for Muharram. In August, trading will be closed on August 15, 2024 for the Independence Day celebration, while trade activities will remain suspended on October 2, 2024 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Global stocks halted gains Tuesday as traders remained cautious ahead of the release of key European inflation and growth data, new corporate earnings and the start of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting. This triggered a sell-off in the Indian stock market and frontline indices pared their losses from early morning on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index erased all intraday gains from the last hour of trading and ended in the negative zone in a highly volatile session on April 30. At the close, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.17% or 38.6 points at 22604.9. The spot market volumes on the NSE reached Rs.1.25 lakh crore. Major market indices ended on a positive note even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.83:1.

