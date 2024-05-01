Stock market today: Stocks sell off ahead of Fed decision





Stocks opened in negative territory on Tuesday, with losses accelerating into the close. Investors were already nervous heading into tomorrow's Fed decision and this morning's disappointing inflation data did little to calm nerves. Before the opening bell, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Employment Cost Index (ECI), which measures the cost of labor for businesses and governments, was up 1.2% quarter over quarter in the first quarter – higher than the 0.9% increase in the fourth quarter and the 1% gain economists expected. Year over year, ECI increased by 4.2%. The data was released just as the Federal Reserve kicked off its latest meeting. A steady stream of economic data this year has shown that inflation remains stable, pushing back the Fed's tapering timetable. interest rate . To subscribe to Kiplinger's Personal Finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for free Kiplinger e-newsletters Profit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more, straight to your email. Profit and prosper with the best expert advice, straight to your email. The central bank is generally expected to maintain the federal funds rate to its current 23-year high when it concludes its meeting tomorrow, but investors are hoping for clues as to when the first rate cut could take place. “The Fed should say that recent signs of persistent inflation mean the central bank needs to keep interest rates high for longer,” he says. Bill Adams , chief economist of Comerica Bank. “Barring a major crisis, a rate cut seems off the table before September, and even that is less likely than a few weeks ago, given recent data demonstrating broad consensus. price increase services, housing and labor costs in early 2024.” According to the CME Group FedWatch tool Futures traders currently rate the highest odds (42%) of a rate cut at the November Fed meeting, with a 41% chance it won't happen until December. 3M increases despite dividend cut But it wasn't just about the Fed today. Investors sifted through a busy list earnings schedule paying special attention to several blue-chip companies that have released reports. 3M (MMM), for my part, was the best Dow Jones Stock Tuesday, up 4.7% after the Post-It maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its full-year forecast. This makes up for the news that 3M to cut its dividend following the spinoff of its health care business and as the company faces litigation costs related to the “Forever Chemical” lawsuits. MMM now risks being expelled from the Dividend Aristocrats, the best dividend stocks of the S&P 500 who have increased their annual payments for at least 25 consecutive years. 3M's dividend hike streak will end at 64 years. Dow Stock Market Coca-Cola (KO) also beat analysts' estimates for its first-quarter results, but its shares fell 0.5%. And McDonalds (MCD) slipped 0.2% after releasing its first shortfall in years . Eli Lilly sizzles as demand for weight loss drugs rises Outside of the 30-stock index, Elie Lilly (LLY) jumped 6.0% after the pharmaceutical giant reported earnings. For the first quarter, LLY disclosed earnings beat expectations and raised full-year guidance thanks to skyrocketing demand for its weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Mounjaro, which is also used to treat type 2 diabetes, saw revenue jump to $1.8 billion from $568.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue from Zepbound, which was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November, amounted to $517.4 million. . As for the clues, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 37,815, the S&P500 lost 1.6% to 5,035, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 2.0% at 15,657. All three indexes finished April historically strong with significant losses. Related content

