Stock market today: Stocks sell off ahead of Fed decision

Stocks opened in negative territory on Tuesday, with losses accelerating into the close. Investors were already nervous heading into tomorrow's Fed decision and this morning's disappointing inflation data did little to calm nerves.

Before the opening bell, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Employment Cost Index (ECI), which measures the cost of labor for businesses and governments, was up 1.2% quarter over quarter in the first quarter – higher than the 0.9% increase in the fourth quarter and the 1% gain economists expected. Year over year, ECI increased by 4.2%.