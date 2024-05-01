



HONG KONG (AP) Asian stocks fell Wednesday as most of the region's markets closed for holidays. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks closed out their worst month since September. Oil prices were down and U.S. futures were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8% to 38,089.09 in early trading after the country's industrial activity saw a milder slowdown in April, while the purchasing managers' index Jibun Bank manufacturers rose to 49.6 in April from 48.2 in March. A PMI reading below 50 represents contraction, and a reading of 50 indicates no change. The yen continues to struggle. On Wednesday, the US dollar fell from 157.74 Japanese yen to 157.89 Japanese yen. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.2% to 7,574.20. Other markets in the region were closed due to Labor Day. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, consolidating its first month of loss in the last six months, and finished at 5,035.69. Its momentum abruptly reversed in April, falling as much as 5.5% at one point after setting a record in late March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 37,815.92 and the Nasdaq composite lost 2% to 15,657.82. Stocks began falling in early trading after a report showed U.S. workers earned bigger winnings in terms of salaries and benefits than expected during the first three months of the year. While this is good news for workers and the latest signal of a strong labor market, it fuels concerns that upward pressure on inflation will persist. This followed a series of reports this year which showed inflation remained stubbornly raised. That has caused traders to largely abandon hope that the Federal Reserve will make multiple interest rate cuts this year. And that in turn caused Treasury yields to jump in the bond market, putting more pressure on stocks. Tuesday's stock market losses accelerated late in the day as traders made their final moves before the April close and ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. No one expects the Federal Reserve to change its main interest rate at this meeting. But traders are worried about what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might say about the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies fell 14.3% after reporting earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that were weaker than analysts expected. F5 fell 9.2% despite a better-than-expected profit. McDonalds slipped 0.2% after its profit for the latest quarter fell just short of analysts' expectations. He was injured by weakening sales trends in its franchised stores abroadin part by boycotting Muslim-majority markets due to the company's perceived support for Israel. 3M helped contain market losses, rising 4.7% after announcing better-than-expected results and revenues. Eli Lilly rose 6% after reporting a better-than-expected profit on strong sales of its Mounjaro and Zepbound medications for diabetes and obesity. It also raised its revenue and profit forecasts for the full year. Cannabis company stocks also climbed after The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will take action reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug in a historic change. Cannabis producer Tilray Brands jumped 39.5%. The earnings season has been much better than expected so far. Not only have the tech companies that dominate Wall Street done well, but so have companies in various industries. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.61% to 4.67%. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 76 cents to $81.17 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 72 cents to $86.51 a barrel. In currency trading, the euro costs $1.0658, up from $1.0663. Zimo Zhong, Associated Press



















