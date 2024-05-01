ManpowerGroup to Ring the Closing Bell of the New York Stock Exchange on May 2, Commemorating 75 Years of Shaping the Future of Work





MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Manpower Group (NYSE: MAN), the global leader in workforce solutions, will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday 2nd of May, to mark its 75th anniversary. President and CEO Jonas pricesalong with the executive team and board members, will be at the Bourse to celebrate this milestone and the company's continued commitment to shaping the future of work. “For more than seven decades, our mission has been clear: to provide people with meaningful, sustainable employment while providing our clients with the talent and workforce solutions they need to succeed. As we celebrate this milestone, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our customers and the millions of associates we have placed with them for their enduring trust and collaboration,” said Prising. “As the world of work undergoes unprecedented change, driven by AI and the transition to a more sustainable future, we are committed to providing our clients with the global solutions and talent they need to adapt, prosper and grow. “For more than seven decades, our mission has been clear: to provide people with meaningful and lasting employment. Post this Recognizing that the rapid pace of digital transformation and increasing emphasis on environmental responsibility will require new skills and increase the need for specialized talent, ManpowerGroup is actively preparing to help organizations and individuals navigate this transition. “Since day one, we have believed that every permanent and temporary assignment, every learning opportunity, has the potential to change someone’s life. We know this because of the millions of people we have placed in meaningful jobs throughout our history,” said Ruth Harper, director of sustainable development. “And as we look to the future and see how quickly skills are changing, we are committed to being creators of talent at scale, particularly for emerging sectors like technology and in roles that will fuel the green transition . It's good for people, their prosperity and the planet. ManpowerGroup was founded as Manpower in Milwaukee, Wisconsinin 1948, when lawyers Elmer Winter And Aaron Scheinfeld struggled to find a temporary typist to meet a deadline, thereby identifying a gap in the market. At the same time, there was an influx of working women as men returned from World War II. Manpower has rapidly expanded internationally and today the company's diversification, digitalization and innovation (DDI) strategy is transforming the way it operates, allowing it to adapt to the current landscape and 'offering a full range of workforce solutions across its family of brands in more than 70 countries. and territories: Workforce specializes in casual staff recruitment, permanent resourcing and skills development through its Manpower MyPath program program.

specializes in casual staff recruitment, permanent resourcing and skills development through its Manpower MyPath program program. Experience focuses on IT services and professional resourcing, as well as advanced technical training, coaching and skills development through the Experis Academy.

focuses on IT services and professional resourcing, as well as advanced technical training, coaching and skills development through the Experis Academy. Talent Solutions offers data-driven talent management, including RPO, TAPFIN-MSP and Right Management, all powered by the company's PowerSuite HR technology stack. The closing bell ceremony will be broadcast on NYSE TV Live Thursday May 2 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET. To learn more about ManpowerGroup's 75-year history and its vision for the future of work, visit: www.manpowergroup.com. ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

Manpower Group (NYSE: MAN), a global leader in workforce solutions, helps organizations transform in a rapidly changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to succeed. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations each year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of sectors and skills. Our family of expert brands Workforce, ExperienceAnd Talent Solutions creates significantly more value for candidates and clients in more than 70 countries and territories, and has been doing so for more than 75 years. We are regularly recognized for our diversity as the Best Place to Work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time , thus confirming our position as the brand of choice for sought-after talents. For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.comor follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), FacebookAnd Instagram. SOURCE ManpowerGroup

